Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele leads The American Express odds boards

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (+1200), who returned to the Coachella Valley in 2024 for the first time since T7 in 2015, matched the Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) record of 61 in Round 3. Posting four rounds of 68 or better, he finished tied for third with Schauffele on 27-under, a score that would have won seven of the last eight tournaments in this three-course rotation. Like Schauffele, Thomas needed two rounds to get the kinks out at Kapalua before unleashing 68 on Saturday and 63 – the round of the day on Sunday – to close for T26.