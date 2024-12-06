Major breakthrough: 10 players most likely to win their first major in 2025

For a long time, Cantlay was seen by many as the best player without a major – and some may still slot him in that spot. But to be honest with you, if not for a T3 at this year’s U.S Open, he’d have drifted further down my list. He is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner who also claimed the 2021 FedExCup, but his major return has been less than stellar. He’s now at five career top 10s in majors from 31 starts, only two of which were top fives. The talent is there, he just needs the execution when it matters.