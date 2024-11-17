Points and Payouts: Rafael Campos earns major starts, $1.2 million at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Campos arrived on the island precariously positioned at 147th in the FedExCup, but now he’s exempt in the winners category through the 2026 season. He’s risen to 80th in FedExCup points and he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, all at which he’ll be making his debut. Additionally, the $1,242,000 in prize money will help cover all kinds of needs for his newborn daughter, for which and for whom he went to work in the first place.