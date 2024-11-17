Points and Payouts: Rafael Campos earns major starts, $1.2 million at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s not often when a breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR is merely the second-best experience in a given week, but context is everything. For Rafael Campos, it’s perspective that no doubt contributed to his victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Campos’ wife, Stephanie, gave birth to the couple’s first child last Monday. With a fresh dose of the "Nappy Factor" in play, the proud papa posted 19-under 265 at Port Royal Golf Club and won by three strokes. It’s his first title in 80 career PGA TOUR starts.
Campos arrived on the island precariously positioned at 147th in the FedExCup, but now he’s exempt in the winners category through the 2026 season. He’s risen to 80th in FedExCup points and he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, all at which he’ll be making his debut. Additionally, the $1,242,000 in prize money will help cover all kinds of needs for his newborn daughter, for which and for whom he went to work in the first place.
Campos is the 14th first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the third of the FedExCup Fall. At +25000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, he’s the second-longest of the lot. Nick Dunlap was +40000 before he captured victory as an amateur at The American Express.
No matter when you may have tuned into coverage on Sunday, the Butterfield Bermuda was all but guaranteed for a coronation as all of the other 10 golfers inside the top 10 are non-winners.
Andrew Novak (+3000) finished alone in second for his first podium in 85 career starts on the PGA TOUR. Another stroke back were Mark Hubbard (+4500) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+40000). It’s Hubbard’s second third-place finish of the season, while Dumont de Chassart hadn’t fared better than T6 at the Puerto Rico Open in what’s been a challenging rookie campaign.
None of the favorites to win at +1600 were in the mix. Of the three sharing the lowest odds, Maverick McNealy performed best for a T17. Seamus Power, who couldn’t defend his title at Port Royal a year ago due to recovery from injury, placed T23. Mackenzie Hughes finished T67.
Defending champion Camilo Villegas was +30000 to win and landed at T47.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rafael Campos (+25000)
|265/ -19
|500.000
|$1,242,000.00
|2
|Andrew Novak (+3000)
|268/ -16
|300.000
|$752,100.00
|T3
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+40000)
|269/ -15
|162.500
|$407,100.00
|T3
|Mark Hubbard (+4500)
|269/ -15
|162.500
|$407,100.00
|T5
|Justin Lower (+2500)
|270/ -14
|100.000
|$255,300.00
|T5
|Sam Ryder (+9000)
|270/ -14
|100.000
|$255,300.00
|T5
|Vince Whaley (+5500)
|270/ -14
|100.000
|$255,300.00
|8
|Ben Griffin (+1800)
|271/ -13
|85.000
|$215,625.00
|T9
|David Lipsky (+6600)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$188,025.00
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers (+2800)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$188,025.00
|T9
|Greyson Sigg (+4000)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$188,025.00
|T12
|Jacob Bridgeman (+3300)
|273/ -11
|58.000
|$136,965.00
|T12
|Pierceson Coody (+10000)
|273/ -11
|58.000
|$136,965.00
|T12
|Lanto Griffin (+10000)
|273/ -11
|58.000
|$136,965.00
|T12
|Michael Kim (+5000)
|273/ -11
|58.000
|$136,965.00
|T12
|Troy Merritt (+30000)
|273/ -11
|58.000
|$136,965.00
|T17
|Wesley Bryan (+4500)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T17
|Garrick Higgo (+6600)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T17
|Rico Hoey (+4000)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T17
|Maverick McNealy (+1600)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T17
|Francesco Molinari (+25000)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T17
|Robby Shelton (+17500)
|274/ -10
|46.000
|$94,875.00
|T23
|Christo Lamprecht (+30000)
|275/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$60,030.00
|T23
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|275/ -9
|34.833
|$60,030.00
|T23
|Seamus Power (+1600)
|275/ -9
|34.833
|$60,030.00
|T23
|Nick Watney (+100000)
|275/ -9
|34.833
|$60,030.00
|T23
|Tom Whitney (+15000)
|275/ -9
|34.833
|$60,030.00
|T23
|Brandon Wu (+10000)
|275/ -9
|34.833
|$60,030.00
|T29
|Joseph Bramlett (+8000)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Tyler Duncan (+20000)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Nico Echavarria (+3300)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Ryo Hisatsune (+6600)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Kevin Kisner (+75000)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Chad Ramey (+8000)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Alex Smalley (+4500)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T29
|Carl Yuan (+20000)
|276/ -8
|24.438
|$42,348.75
|T37
|Trace Crowe (+15000)
|277/ -7
|17.000
|$31,395.00
|T37
|Martin Laird (+12500)
|277/ -7
|17.000
|$31,395.00
|T37
|William McGirt (+50000)
|277/ -7
|17.000
|$31,395.00
|T37
|Hayden Springer (+8000)
|277/ -7
|17.000
|$31,395.00
|T37
|Callum Tarren (+30000)
|277/ -7
|17.000
|$31,395.00
|T42
|Kevin Dougherty (+40000)
|278/ -6
|12.100
|$24,495.00
|T42
|Lucas Glover (+2800)
|278/ -6
|12.100
|$24,495.00
|T42
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|278/ -6
|12.100
|$24,495.00
|T42
|David Skinns (+15000)
|278/ -6
|12.100
|$24,495.00
|T42
|Richy Werenski (+17500)
|278/ -6
|12.100
|$24,495.00
|T47
|Tyson Alexander (+25000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Kevin Chappell (+10000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Will Gordon (+15000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Chez Reavie (+15000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Ben Taylor (+30000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Camilo Villegas (+30000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Dylan Wu (+6600)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T47
|Norman Xiong (+15000)
|279/ -5
|8.250
|$17,853.75
|T55
|Russell Knox (+25000)
|280/ -4
|5.900
|$16,146.00
|T55
|Austin Smotherman (+12500)
|280/ -4
|5.900
|$16,146.00
|T57
|Ben Kohles (+6600)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$15,732.00
|T57
|Henrik Norlander (+5500)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$15,732.00
|T57
|Brendon Todd (+6000)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$15,732.00
|T57
|Jhonattan Vegas (+4000)
|281/ -3
|5.300
|$15,732.00
|61
|Matti Schmid (+3300)
|282/ -2
|4.800
|$15,387.00
|T62
|Daniel Berger (+2800)
|283/ -1
|4.400
|$15,111.00
|T62
|S.Y. Noh (+10000)
|283/ -1
|4.400
|$15,111.00
|T62
|Carson Young (+4000)
|283/ -1
|4.400
|$15,111.00
|T65
|Hayden Buckley (+30000)
|284/ E
|3.900
|$14,766.00
|T65
|Connor Jones (+50000)
|284/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,766.00
|T67
|Blaine Hale, Jr. (+40000)
|285/ 1
|3.400
|$14,421.00
|T67
|Mackenzie Hughes (+1600)
|285/ 1
|3.400
|$14,421.00
|T67
|Sam Stevens (+2500)
|285/ 1
|3.400
|$14,421.00
|T70
|Aaron Baddeley (+25000)
|286/ 2
|2.900
|$14,007.00
|T70
|Chris Baker (+50000)
|286/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,007.00
|T70
|Robert Streb (+30000)
|286/ 2
|2.900
|$14,007.00
|T73
|Ben Crane (+75000)
|289/ 5
|2.650
|$13,662.00
|T73
|Cody Gribble (+50000)
|289/ 5
|2.650
|$13,662.00
|75
|Egor Eroshenko (+100000)
|293/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,455.00
