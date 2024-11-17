PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and Payouts: Rafael Campos earns major starts, $1.2 million at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s not often when a breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR is merely the second-best experience in a given week, but context is everything. For Rafael Campos, it’s perspective that no doubt contributed to his victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Campos’ wife, Stephanie, gave birth to the couple’s first child last Monday. With a fresh dose of the "Nappy Factor" in play, the proud papa posted 19-under 265 at Port Royal Golf Club and won by three strokes. It’s his first title in 80 career PGA TOUR starts.

    Campos arrived on the island precariously positioned at 147th in the FedExCup, but now he’s exempt in the winners category through the 2026 season. He’s risen to 80th in FedExCup points and he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, all at which he’ll be making his debut. Additionally, the $1,242,000 in prize money will help cover all kinds of needs for his newborn daughter, for which and for whom he went to work in the first place.

    Campos is the 14th first-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season and the third of the FedExCup Fall. At +25000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, he’s the second-longest of the lot. Nick Dunlap was +40000 before he captured victory as an amateur at The American Express.

    No matter when you may have tuned into coverage on Sunday, the Butterfield Bermuda was all but guaranteed for a coronation as all of the other 10 golfers inside the top 10 are non-winners.

    Andrew Novak (+3000) finished alone in second for his first podium in 85 career starts on the PGA TOUR. Another stroke back were Mark Hubbard (+4500) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+40000). It’s Hubbard’s second third-place finish of the season, while Dumont de Chassart hadn’t fared better than T6 at the Puerto Rico Open in what’s been a challenging rookie campaign.

    None of the favorites to win at +1600 were in the mix. Of the three sharing the lowest odds, Maverick McNealy performed best for a T17. Seamus Power, who couldn’t defend his title at Port Royal a year ago due to recovery from injury, placed T23. Mackenzie Hughes finished T67.

    Defending champion Camilo Villegas was +30000 to win and landed at T47.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Rafael Campos (+25000)265/ -19500.000$1,242,000.00
    2Andrew Novak (+3000)268/ -16300.000$752,100.00
    T3Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+40000)269/ -15162.500$407,100.00
    T3Mark Hubbard (+4500)269/ -15162.500$407,100.00
    T5Justin Lower (+2500)270/ -14100.000$255,300.00
    T5Sam Ryder (+9000)270/ -14100.000$255,300.00
    T5Vince Whaley (+5500)270/ -14100.000$255,300.00
    8Ben Griffin (+1800)271/ -1385.000$215,625.00
    T9David Lipsky (+6600)272/ -1275.000$188,025.00
    T9Patrick Rodgers (+2800)272/ -1275.000$188,025.00
    T9Greyson Sigg (+4000)272/ -1275.000$188,025.00
    T12Jacob Bridgeman (+3300)273/ -1158.000$136,965.00
    T12Pierceson Coody (+10000)273/ -1158.000$136,965.00
    T12Lanto Griffin (+10000)273/ -1158.000$136,965.00
    T12Michael Kim (+5000)273/ -1158.000$136,965.00
    T12Troy Merritt (+30000)273/ -1158.000$136,965.00
    T17Wesley Bryan (+4500)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T17Garrick Higgo (+6600)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T17Rico Hoey (+4000)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T17Maverick McNealy (+1600)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T17Francesco Molinari (+25000)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T17Robby Shelton (+17500)274/ -1046.000$94,875.00
    T23Christo Lamprecht (+30000)275/ -9n/a (non-member)$60,030.00
    T23Ryan Moore (+10000)275/ -934.833$60,030.00
    T23Seamus Power (+1600)275/ -934.833$60,030.00
    T23Nick Watney (+100000)275/ -934.833$60,030.00
    T23Tom Whitney (+15000)275/ -934.833$60,030.00
    T23Brandon Wu (+10000)275/ -934.833$60,030.00
    T29Joseph Bramlett (+8000)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Tyler Duncan (+20000)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Nico Echavarria (+3300)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Ryo Hisatsune (+6600)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Kevin Kisner (+75000)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Chad Ramey (+8000)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Alex Smalley (+4500)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T29Carl Yuan (+20000)276/ -824.438$42,348.75
    T37Trace Crowe (+15000)277/ -717.000$31,395.00
    T37Martin Laird (+12500)277/ -717.000$31,395.00
    T37William McGirt (+50000)277/ -717.000$31,395.00
    T37Hayden Springer (+8000)277/ -717.000$31,395.00
    T37Callum Tarren (+30000)277/ -717.000$31,395.00
    T42Kevin Dougherty (+40000)278/ -612.100$24,495.00
    T42Lucas Glover (+2800)278/ -612.100$24,495.00
    T42S.H. Kim (+15000)278/ -612.100$24,495.00
    T42David Skinns (+15000)278/ -612.100$24,495.00
    T42Richy Werenski (+17500)278/ -612.100$24,495.00
    T47Tyson Alexander (+25000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Kevin Chappell (+10000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Will Gordon (+15000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Chez Reavie (+15000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Ben Taylor (+30000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Camilo Villegas (+30000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Dylan Wu (+6600)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T47Norman Xiong (+15000)279/ -58.250$17,853.75
    T55Russell Knox (+25000)280/ -45.900$16,146.00
    T55Austin Smotherman (+12500)280/ -45.900$16,146.00
    T57Ben Kohles (+6600)281/ -35.300$15,732.00
    T57Henrik Norlander (+5500)281/ -35.300$15,732.00
    T57Brendon Todd (+6000)281/ -35.300$15,732.00
    T57Jhonattan Vegas (+4000)281/ -35.300$15,732.00
    61Matti Schmid (+3300)282/ -24.800$15,387.00
    T62Daniel Berger (+2800)283/ -14.400$15,111.00
    T62S.Y. Noh (+10000)283/ -14.400$15,111.00
    T62Carson Young (+4000)283/ -14.400$15,111.00
    T65Hayden Buckley (+30000)284/ E3.900$14,766.00
    T65Connor Jones (+50000)284/ En/a (non-member)$14,766.00
    T67Blaine Hale, Jr. (+40000)285/ 13.400$14,421.00
    T67Mackenzie Hughes (+1600)285/ 13.400$14,421.00
    T67Sam Stevens (+2500)285/ 13.400$14,421.00
    T70Aaron Baddeley (+25000)286/ 22.900$14,007.00
    T70Chris Baker (+50000)286/ 2n/a (non-member)$14,007.00
    T70Robert Streb (+30000)286/ 22.900$14,007.00
    T73Ben Crane (+75000)289/ 52.650$13,662.00
    T73Cody Gribble (+50000)289/ 52.650$13,662.00
    75Egor Eroshenko (+100000)293/ 9n/a (non-member)$13,455.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.