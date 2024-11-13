Golfbet Insider: Beware golfers with nothing to lose at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

As anticipated, the early-late draw got the better of it at TPC Summerlin. Across the first 36 holes, it averaged 3.72 fewer strokes and 41 of the 66 golfers (or 62%) who made the cut emerged from it. Naturally – both literally and figuratively – timing is everything, but even if the splits at Port Royal aren’t skewed, individual scores definitely will be. Avoiding markets to win or contend in this construct is the same advice extended to one-and-doners in the heart of the season when there is time to play conservatively. Take your medicine.