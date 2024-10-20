Points and payouts: J.T. Poston wins $1.26M, 500 FedExCup points at Shriners Children's Open

For finishing inside the top 50 of the FedExCup this season, Poston already was exempt into all Signature Events in 2025, but he hadn’t yet wrangled spots in the Masters and the PGA Championship. Those are perks for capturing the title on Sunday. Given his strong season, it was mildly surprising that, at +4000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, he was no better than 12th-shortest. And that doesn’t factor in the predictable impact of the breezes on the draw.