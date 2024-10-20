Points and payouts: J.T. Poston wins $1.26M, 500 FedExCup points at Shriners Children's Open
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Because it can be so lucrative, there’s no better place than Las Vegas to capitalize on the luck of the draw.
Positioned in the early-late half of the field of 132 at the Shriners Children’s Open, J.T. Poston emerged with a one-stroke victory on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.
Because of high winds that would delay play for four hours on Friday morning, Poston’s side of the draw benefited by 3.72 strokes on average across the first two rounds. He shared the lead at the midpoint and then built a three-shot cushion after the third round, before closing in 4-under 67 to post 22-under 262.
Of the 66 golfers who survived the 36-hole cut, 41 (or 62%) were in the early-late, so it would have been an upset if the winner didn’t represent that subset. Waiting at the finish line were 500 FedExCup points and $1,260,000. Lucrative, indeed.
For finishing inside the top 50 of the FedExCup this season, Poston already was exempt into all Signature Events in 2025, but he hadn’t yet wrangled spots in the Masters and the PGA Championship. Those are perks for capturing the title on Sunday. Given his strong season, it was mildly surprising that, at +4000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, he was no better than 12th-shortest. And that doesn’t factor in the predictable impact of the breezes on the draw.
All things considered, Doug Ghim is the winner relative to par even though he goes into the books as the runner-up at TPC Summerlin. He co-led the 21 from the late-early side of the draw who made the cut with an opening 64, and eventually challenged Poston with a bogey-free 65 in the finale. Ghim, who was +6000 to win, was gunning to become the third consecutive first-time winner of the FedExCup Fall. Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship, +5500) and Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship, +3300) both missed the cut in Vegas.
Another pair of early-late wavers, Matti Schmid (+5000) and Rico Hoey (+8000) shared third place three strokes back of Poston.
Two-time defending champion Tom Kim was the favorite at just +1200. He missed the cut by two.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|J.T. Poston (+4000)
|262/ -22
|n/a (Top 50)
|$1,260,000.00
|2
|Doug Ghim (+6000)
|263/ -21
|300.000
|$763,000.00
|T3
|Rico Hoey (+8000)
|265/ -19
|162.500
|$413,000.00
|T3
|Matti Schmid (+5000)
|265/ -19
|162.500
|$413,000.00
|T5
|Michael Kim (+15000)
|266/ -18
|100.000
|$259,000.00
|T5
|K.H. Lee (+10000)
|266/ -18
|100.000
|$259,000.00
|T5
|Davis Thompson (+2800)
|266/ -18
|n/a (Top 50)
|$259,000.00
|8
|Taylor Pendrith (+2200)
|267/ -17
|n/a (Top 50)
|$218,750.00
|T9
|Harris English (+4500)
|268/ -16
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T9
|Harry Hall (+4000)
|268/ -16
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama (+2800)
|268/ -16
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T9
|Alejandro Tosti (+20000)
|268/ -16
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T9
|Gary Woodland (+6600)
|268/ -16
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T14
|Mark Hubbard (+10000)
|269/ -15
|56.000
|$131,250.00
|T14
|Matt Kuchar (+6600)
|269/ -15
|56.000
|$131,250.00
|T16
|Joe Highsmith (+9000)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Ryan McCormick (+100000)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Scott Piercy (+25000)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Andrew Putnam (+5500)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Vince Whaley (+10000)
|270/ -14
|47.000
|$103,250.00
|T16
|Ian Gilligan - a (+30000)
|270/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T23
|Rickie Fowler (+6600)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T23
|Beau Hossler (+2800)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T23
|C.T. Pan (+12500)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T23
|Chad Ramey (+10000)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T23
|Greyson Sigg (+8000)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T23
|Sam Stevens (+6600)
|271/ -13
|34.833
|$65,333.33
|T29
|Jacob Bridgeman (+8000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$47,950.00
|T29
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$47,950.00
|T29
|Nate Lashley (+17500)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$47,950.00
|T29
|Taylor Moore (+8000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$47,950.00
|T29
|Norman Xiong (+30000)
|272/ -12
|26.500
|$47,950.00
|T34
|Bud Cauley (+10000)
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$38,150.00
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn (+6000)
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$38,150.00
|T34
|Ryan Fox (+6600)
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$38,150.00
|T34
|Ryan Moore (+17500)
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$38,150.00
|T34
|J.J. Spaun (+4000)
|273/ -11
|20.000
|$38,150.00
|T39
|Daniel Berger (+5000)
|274/ -10
|16.500
|$32,550.00
|T39
|Pierceson Coody (+17500)
|274/ -10
|16.500
|$32,550.00
|T41
|David Lipsky (+25000)
|275/ -9
|13.500
|$28,350.00
|T41
|Luke List (+15000)
|275/ -9
|13.500
|$28,350.00
|T41
|Davis Riley (+15000)
|275/ -9
|13.500
|$28,350.00
|T41
|Neal Shipley (+6600)
|275/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$28,350.00
|45
|Chris Gotterup (+12500)
|276/ -8
|11.000
|$24,850.00
|T46
|Austin Eckroat (+6600)
|277/ -7
|n/a (Top 50)
|$20,846.00
|T46
|Adam Schenk (+15000)
|277/ -7
|9.500
|$20,846.00
|T46
|Justin Suh (+10000)
|277/ -7
|9.500
|$20,846.00
|T46
|Ben Taylor (+60000)
|277/ -7
|9.500
|$20,846.00
|T46
|Erik van Rooyen (+6600)
|277/ -7
|9.500
|$20,846.00
|51
|S.H. Kim (+20000)
|278/ -6
|8.000
|$17,990.00
|T52
|Joseph Bramlett (+12500)
|279/ -5
|7.250
|$17,360.00
|T52
|Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)
|279/ -5
|7.250
|$17,360.00
|T54
|Wilson Furr (+30000)
|280/ -4
|5.860
|$16,478.00
|T54
|Nicolo Galletti (+100000)
|280/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,478.00
|T54
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|280/ -4
|5.860
|$16,478.00
|T54
|Nick Taylor (+6600)
|280/ -4
|5.860
|$16,478.00
|T54
|Camilo Villegas (+75000)
|280/ -4
|5.860
|$16,478.00
|T59
|Francesco Molinari (+50000)
|281/ -3
|5.100
|$15,960.00
|T59
|Ben Silverman (+6000)
|281/ -3
|5.100
|$15,960.00
|T61
|Zac Blair (+20000)
|282/ -2
|4.700
|$15,680.00
|T61
|Tyler Duncan (+22500)
|282/ -2
|4.700
|$15,680.00
|63
|Trace Crowe (+15000)
|283/ -1
|4.400
|$15,470.00
|64
|Dan McCarthy (+40000)
|284/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,330.00
|65
|Alex Smalley (+6600)
|285/ 1
|4.000
|$15,190.00
|66
|David Skinns (+15000)
|287/ 3
|3.800
|$15,050.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.