Points and payouts: J.T. Poston wins $1.26M, 500 FedExCup points at Shriners Children's Open

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Because it can be so lucrative, there’s no better place than Las Vegas to capitalize on the luck of the draw.

    Positioned in the early-late half of the field of 132 at the Shriners Children’s Open, J.T. Poston emerged with a one-stroke victory on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

    Because of high winds that would delay play for four hours on Friday morning, Poston’s side of the draw benefited by 3.72 strokes on average across the first two rounds. He shared the lead at the midpoint and then built a three-shot cushion after the third round, before closing in 4-under 67 to post 22-under 262.



    Of the 66 golfers who survived the 36-hole cut, 41 (or 62%) were in the early-late, so it would have been an upset if the winner didn’t represent that subset. Waiting at the finish line were 500 FedExCup points and $1,260,000. Lucrative, indeed.

    For finishing inside the top 50 of the FedExCup this season, Poston already was exempt into all Signature Events in 2025, but he hadn’t yet wrangled spots in the Masters and the PGA Championship. Those are perks for capturing the title on Sunday. Given his strong season, it was mildly surprising that, at +4000 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, he was no better than 12th-shortest. And that doesn’t factor in the predictable impact of the breezes on the draw.

    All things considered, Doug Ghim is the winner relative to par even though he goes into the books as the runner-up at TPC Summerlin. He co-led the 21 from the late-early side of the draw who made the cut with an opening 64, and eventually challenged Poston with a bogey-free 65 in the finale. Ghim, who was +6000 to win, was gunning to become the third consecutive first-time winner of the FedExCup Fall. Kevin Yu (Sanderson Farms Championship, +5500) and Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship, +3300) both missed the cut in Vegas.

    Another pair of early-late wavers, Matti Schmid (+5000) and Rico Hoey (+8000) shared third place three strokes back of Poston.

    Two-time defending champion Tom Kim was the favorite at just +1200. He missed the cut by two.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1J.T. Poston (+4000)262/ -22n/a (Top 50)$1,260,000.00
    2Doug Ghim (+6000)263/ -21300.000$763,000.00
    T3Rico Hoey (+8000)265/ -19162.500$413,000.00
    T3Matti Schmid (+5000)265/ -19162.500$413,000.00
    T5Michael Kim (+15000)266/ -18100.000$259,000.00
    T5K.H. Lee (+10000)266/ -18100.000$259,000.00
    T5Davis Thompson (+2800)266/ -18n/a (Top 50)$259,000.00
    8Taylor Pendrith (+2200)267/ -17n/a (Top 50)$218,750.00
    T9Harris English (+4500)268/ -1670.000$176,750.00
    T9Harry Hall (+4000)268/ -1670.000$176,750.00
    T9Kurt Kitayama (+2800)268/ -1670.000$176,750.00
    T9Alejandro Tosti (+20000)268/ -1670.000$176,750.00
    T9Gary Woodland (+6600)268/ -1670.000$176,750.00
    T14Mark Hubbard (+10000)269/ -1556.000$131,250.00
    T14Matt Kuchar (+6600)269/ -1556.000$131,250.00
    T16Joe Highsmith (+9000)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Ryan McCormick (+100000)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Maverick McNealy (+5000)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Scott Piercy (+25000)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Andrew Putnam (+5500)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Vince Whaley (+10000)270/ -1447.000$103,250.00
    T16Ian Gilligan - a (+30000)270/ -14n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T23Rickie Fowler (+6600)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T23Beau Hossler (+2800)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T23C.T. Pan (+12500)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T23Chad Ramey (+10000)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T23Greyson Sigg (+8000)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T23Sam Stevens (+6600)271/ -1334.833$65,333.33
    T29Jacob Bridgeman (+8000)272/ -1226.500$47,950.00
    T29Lanto Griffin (+15000)272/ -1226.500$47,950.00
    T29Nate Lashley (+17500)272/ -1226.500$47,950.00
    T29Taylor Moore (+8000)272/ -1226.500$47,950.00
    T29Norman Xiong (+30000)272/ -1226.500$47,950.00
    T34Bud Cauley (+10000)273/ -1120.000$38,150.00
    T34Patrick Fishburn (+6000)273/ -1120.000$38,150.00
    T34Ryan Fox (+6600)273/ -1120.000$38,150.00
    T34Ryan Moore (+17500)273/ -1120.000$38,150.00
    T34J.J. Spaun (+4000)273/ -1120.000$38,150.00
    T39Daniel Berger (+5000)274/ -1016.500$32,550.00
    T39Pierceson Coody (+17500)274/ -1016.500$32,550.00
    T41David Lipsky (+25000)275/ -913.500$28,350.00
    T41Luke List (+15000)275/ -913.500$28,350.00
    T41Davis Riley (+15000)275/ -913.500$28,350.00
    T41Neal Shipley (+6600)275/ -9n/a (non-member)$28,350.00
    45Chris Gotterup (+12500)276/ -811.000$24,850.00
    T46Austin Eckroat (+6600)277/ -7n/a (Top 50)$20,846.00
    T46Adam Schenk (+15000)277/ -79.500$20,846.00
    T46Justin Suh (+10000)277/ -79.500$20,846.00
    T46Ben Taylor (+60000)277/ -79.500$20,846.00
    T46Erik van Rooyen (+6600)277/ -79.500$20,846.00
    51S.H. Kim (+20000)278/ -68.000$17,990.00
    T52Joseph Bramlett (+12500)279/ -57.250$17,360.00
    T52Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)279/ -57.250$17,360.00
    T54Wilson Furr (+30000)280/ -45.860$16,478.00
    T54Nicolo Galletti (+100000)280/ -4n/a (non-member)$16,478.00
    T54Garrick Higgo (+25000)280/ -45.860$16,478.00
    T54Nick Taylor (+6600)280/ -45.860$16,478.00
    T54Camilo Villegas (+75000)280/ -45.860$16,478.00
    T59Francesco Molinari (+50000)281/ -35.100$15,960.00
    T59Ben Silverman (+6000)281/ -35.100$15,960.00
    T61Zac Blair (+20000)282/ -24.700$15,680.00
    T61Tyler Duncan (+22500)282/ -24.700$15,680.00
    63Trace Crowe (+15000)283/ -14.400$15,470.00
    64Dan McCarthy (+40000)284/ En/a (non-member)$15,330.00
    65Alex Smalley (+6600)285/ 14.000$15,190.00
    66David Skinns (+15000)287/ 33.800$15,050.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.