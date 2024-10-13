Points and payouts: Matt McCarty wins $1.4M, 500 FedExCup points at Black Desert Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
What a lefty proved is that there’s nothing left to prove.
In just his second start as a PGA TOUR member, Matt McCarty captured victory at the inaugural Black Desert Championship on Sunday. The 26-year-old, who plays from the other side of the ball, closed in 4-under 67 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, to post 23-under 261, good for a three-stroke margin.
This also was just the third career PGA TOUR start for McCarty, but by no means was he raw and unready for it. He scaled to the circuit by winning three times in six starts in as many weeks this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour, and then made his PGA TOUR membership debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he placed T63. In southern Utah, he was atop the leaderboard by two strokes after three rounds before cashing in on $1,350,000, 500 FedExCup points and winner status through 2026. He also now is exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, the Masters and the PGA Championship. For leading the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on its points list, he already had secured exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open.
McCarty joins Jason Gore as the only golfers to have won on the PGA TOUR in the same season after winning thrice on the Korn Ferry Tour. When Gore turned the trick in 2005, he had joined Paul Stankowski as the only golfers to win on both tours in the same year. Another layer that made Stankowski’s feat in 1996 unique is that he connected for those titles in consecutive weeks.
So, all things considered, it was a coup for us that McCarty was as long as +5500 to win the Black Desert pre-tournament at BetMGM, even in advance of becoming the 13th first-timer winner on the PGA TOUR this season.
One of the others to break through in 2024 was Stephan Jaeger. He was more modestly valued at +3300 in Utah en route to a solo second. The two-way share of third place included a pair of 40-somethings, one of whom also finished in a two-way T3 at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship – 44-year-old Lucas Glover (+3300). Kevin Streelman, 45, was the other T3 at Black Desert. He hadn’t recorded a top 25 since a co-runner-up at the 3M Open in 2023, so he was a yawning +15000 to win.
And for the second straight week, Keith Mitchell was the favorite. In Mississippi, he actually was one of four to share the shortest odds at +2200, and then finished T3 (after holding the 54-hole lead), so he was just +1600 in Utah where, alas, he missed the cut by seven strokes.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Matt McCarty (+5500)
|261/ -23
|500.000
|$1,350,000.00
|2
|Stephan Jaeger (+3300)
|264/ -20
|n/a (Top 50)
|$817,500.00
|T3
|Lucas Glover (+3300)
|265/ -19
|162.500
|$442,500.00
|T3
|Kevin Streelman (+15000)
|265/ -19
|162.500
|$442,500.00
|5
|Matti Schmid (+5000)
|266/ -18
|110.000
|$307,500.00
|T6
|Harris English (+6600)
|267/ -17
|95.000
|$262,500.00
|T6
|Joe Highsmith (+10000)
|267/ -17
|95.000
|$262,500.00
|T8
|Nick Hardy (+6600)
|268/ -16
|80.000
|$219,375.00
|T8
|Lee Hodges (+8000)
|268/ -16
|80.000
|$219,375.00
|T8
|Henrik Norlander (+6600)
|268/ -16
|80.000
|$219,375.00
|T11
|Nico Echavarria (+17500)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Ben Griffin (+3300)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Beau Hossler (+2800)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Max McGreevy (+8000)
|269/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Seamus Power (+2200)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Patrick Rodgers (+4500)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Greyson Sigg (+8000)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Tom Whitney (+40000)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Carson Young (+10000)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T11
|Carl Yuan (+30000)
|269/ -15
|55.200
|$137,625.00
|T21
|Joseph Bramlett (+10000)
|270/ -14
|40.000
|$81,750.00
|T21
|Wesley Bryan (+15000)
|270/ -14
|40.000
|$81,750.00
|T21
|Rico Hoey (+6600)
|270/ -14
|40.000
|$81,750.00
|T21
|Chad Ramey (+15000)
|270/ -14
|40.000
|$81,750.00
|T25
|Tyler Duncan (+25000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Doug Ghim (+4500)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Kurt Kitayama (+2800)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Mac Meissner (+4000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Trey Mullinax (+12500)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Alex Smalley (+4000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Adam Svensson (+4000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T25
|Nick Taylor (+8000)
|271/ -13
|28.750
|$52,912.50
|T35
|Daniel Berger (+4000)
|272/ -12
|19.000
|$37,350.00
|T35
|Will Gordon (+17500)
|272/ -12
|19.000
|$37,350.00
|T35
|Harry Hall (+4000)
|272/ -12
|19.000
|$37,350.00
|T35
|Chris Kirk (+2800)
|272/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$37,350.00
|T35
|Kevin Tway (+12500)
|272/ -12
|19.000
|$37,350.00
|T40
|Joel Dahmen (+15000)
|273/ -11
|15.000
|$31,125.00
|T40
|Philip Knowles (+100000)
|273/ -11
|15.000
|$31,125.00
|T40
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|273/ -11
|15.000
|$31,125.00
|T43
|Patton Kizzire (+4500)
|274/ -10
|12.000
|$26,625.00
|T43
|Alejandro Tosti (+22500)
|274/ -10
|12.000
|$26,625.00
|T43
|Erik van Rooyen (+4000)
|274/ -10
|12.000
|$26,625.00
|T46
|Jacob Bridgeman (+5000)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Cameron Champ (+8000)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Ryan Fox (+3300)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Wilson Furr (+20000)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Chan Kim (+3300)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Ben Kohles (+6600)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T46
|Justin Suh (+10000)
|275/ -9
|8.750
|$20,137.50
|T54
|Tyson Alexander (+100000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|T54
|Trace Crowe (+10000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|T54
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|T54
|Raul Pereda (+100000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|T54
|Scott Piercy (+25000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|T54
|Chez Reavie (+15000)
|276/ -8
|5.750
|$17,400.00
|60
|Erik Barnes (+50000)
|278/ -6
|5.000
|$16,875.00
|T61
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|279/ -5
|4.700
|$16,650.00
|T61
|Roger Sloan (+15000)
|279/ -5
|4.700
|$16,650.00
|63
|Norman Xiong (+25000)
|280/ -4
|4.400
|$16,425.00
|T64
|Chesson Hadley (+9000)
|281/ -3
|4.100
|$16,200.00
|T64
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|281/ -3
|4.100
|$16,200.00
|66
|Zac Blair (+6600)
|282/ -2
|3.800
|$15,975.00
|67
|Vince Whaley (+6600)
|283/ -1
|3.600
|$15,825.00
|68
|Alexander Björk (+10000)
|284/ E
|3.400
|$15,675.00
|69
|Dylan Wu (+12500)
|286/ 2
|3.200
|$15,525.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.