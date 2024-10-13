Points and payouts: Matt McCarty wins $1.4M, 500 FedExCup points at Black Desert Championship

This also was just the third career PGA TOUR start for McCarty, but by no means was he raw and unready for it. He scaled to the circuit by winning three times in six starts in as many weeks this summer on the Korn Ferry Tour, and then made his PGA TOUR membership debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he placed T63. In southern Utah, he was atop the leaderboard by two strokes after three rounds before cashing in on $1,350,000, 500 FedExCup points and winner status through 2026. He also now is exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, the Masters and the PGA Championship. For leading the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour on its points list, he already had secured exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open.