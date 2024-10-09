Brought to you by
Action Report: Patrick Fishburn popular pick for Black Desert Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall continues with the Black Desert Championship from Ivins, Utah.
It is the first year of the event and the first time the PGA TOUR has played an event in the state since 1963.
That said, there is no course history to go on, which will make things interesting when it comes to golf betting.
As of Wednesday at the BetMGM sportsbook, Patrick Fishburn is the most popular player. He’s seen his odds drop from +3500 to +2800 and is pulling in the most money (10.59%) on the third-most bets (4.68%).
Fishburn, 32, is familiar with Utah as he was born in the state and played college golf at Brigham Young University.
Patrick Fishburn: From a horse ranch in Utah to the PGA TOUR
He also has some of his best finishes in his most recent events, including three top-six finishes in his last five events—a third-place finish at the Procore Championship, a T6 at the 3M Open, and a third-place finish at the Barracuda Championship.
Another popular pick is Keith Mitchell.
Mitchell, who has the best odds to win at +1600, is drawing the most bets (5.71%). He is coming off a tough final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where a final round 70 had him finish in third place.
Lastly, Michael Thorbjornsen has seen his odds go from +3500 to +3300, and Daniel Berger’s are now +4000 after opening at +5000.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Patrick Fishburn – 10.6%
2. Andrew Novak – 7.9%
3. Nick Taylor – 7.9%
4. Erik van Rooyen – 6.3%
5. Michael Thorbjornsen – 5.1%
Tickets
1. Keith Mitchell – 5.7%
2. Seamus Power – 5.1%
3. Patrick Fishburn – 4.7%
4. Beau Hossler – 4.5%
5. Kurt Kitayama – 4.2%
For Erik van Rooyen (+4000), he’s had success at events played on new courses, including winning the World Wide Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante and a T-4 earlier this year at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.