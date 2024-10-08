Benny and the Bets: New course, new players, new strategies in Utah

Tom Weiskopf also designed TPC Scottsdale, where the WM Phoenix Open is held, and TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. While we don’t know exactly how similar Black Desert Resort will play, we can look for players who have done well on Weiskopf designs in the past. We do know it’s a spectacular view amongst the lava rocks and the fairways should be forgiving given it’s a resort course. Driving accuracy might not be as important as some other weeks on TOUR. Again, as you find players you like, look to cross-reference their results on these courses.