DFS Preview: Former champ Mackenzie Hughes worth roster spot at Sanderson Farms
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The FedExCup Fall continues with the second of eight events at the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
Led by defending champion Luke List, the field of 132 takes on the par-72, 7,461-yard track outside the state capital for the 11th consecutive season. Here’s a look at the players you should consider this week when rounding out your DFS lineups in the south:
DraftKings – Top of the Board
Keith Mitchell ($10,400): According to the Strokes Gained metrics, the Tennessee native is the best in the field this week off the tee and into the greens. The ball striking has not translated into the desired results in 2024, but The CC of Jackson rewards players who paint fairways and greens. Turning those chances into birdies is also required, and that’s where he’s struggled. The former Georgia Bulldog is also ninth on TOUR in Scoring Average. It’s fascinating to remember he’s never made the cut here in four previous attempts, but he’s cashed solo 12th and T12 his last two times on TOUR.
Mackenzie Hughes ($10,000): The 2022 winner has posted 13 of 14 career rounds at par or better with 12 in red figures. The positive vibes from the site of his second TOUR victory should help him reset after a tough Presidents Cup last week. After cashing T4 at the Procore Championship, I’d expect another big result. Remember, nobody is forcing him to play the week after the Presidents Cup. He makes his schedule!
Overvalued or undervalued?
Henrik Norlander ($7,500): I should have used Norlander for the trivia question! He is the only man in TOUR history to be on the wrong end of a five-man playoff TWICE! The last four years in Jackson, the Swede cashed T2, T24, T4 and T4 making him a horse for course this week.
Maverick McNealy ($9,800): Looking for his first win on TOUR, the Stanford man did not fire in the first week of the FedExCup Fall at Silverado on his preferred grass, Poa annua. Missing the cut, he returns to an event where he hasn’t played since 2021, never finished better than T17 in three visits, and has only produced one round better than 69.
Makers or breakers
Nick Dunlap ($9,700): The highest-ranked player in the FedExCup and the Official World Golf Rankings in the field this week should get plenty of attention. The two-time winner on TOUR has playing privileges for everything pertinent in 2025 and will have no other motivation than to continue stacking wins in 2024. Growing up in Alabama, he will be familiar with the Bermudagrass in this part of the world. The last time he was in the South, he played from the final group at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the FedExCup Playoffs and cashed T5.
Peter Malnati ($6,800): Picking up his first TOUR victory on debut in the second edition at The CC of Jackson, the 37-year-old almost stole his second in 2021. Closing with 63, he missed a playoff by a shot and finished alone in second place. Posting 30 rounds of par or better from 34 loops, he’s cashed in five straight and eight of nine in Jackson.
Patrick Fishburn ($9,400): Sizzling through the summer months, the man from Utah has turned plenty of heads. Podium finishes at the Barracuda Championship and Procore Championship highlight a run of nine paydays from 12 events cashing T25 or better. You will have company this week for his services, but I’m not talking you out of playing him.
Chad Ramey ($6,900): The Fulton, Mississippi, native makes his fifth start in his home state and hopes to improve on T16 from last year. Alive for the last five weekends on TOUR when he has entered doesn’t have me hoping he will find form. The novelty of having friends and family should have worn off by now.
Ben Griffin ($9,500): Only nine and a half feet separated the North Carolina native from his first TOUR victory last year at this event. Opening with 63, he led by two after the cut and three heading into Sunday. Missing a par putt on the 72nd hole created a five-man playoff, eventually won by Luke List. Making his third visit, he cashed T24 in 2022.
Tyler Duncan ($6,300): Cashing T16 and T14 in two of the last three visits not many will have him rostered this week. Missing more cuts than he has made, the familiarity with The CC of Jackson is just what the doctor ordered! Hey, everyone needs a longshot!
The Lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests. After having Patton Kizzire in the lineup last time at the Procore Championship, let’s try to find another winner!
- Mackenzie Hughes ($10,000)
- Nick Dunlap ($9,700)
- Ben Griffin ($9,500)
- Henrik Norlander ($7,500)
- Peter Malnati ($6,800)
- Tyler Duncan ($6,300)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.