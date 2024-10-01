DFS Preview: Former champ Mackenzie Hughes worth roster spot at Sanderson Farms

Nick Dunlap ($9,700): The highest-ranked player in the FedExCup and the Official World Golf Rankings in the field this week should get plenty of attention. The two-time winner on TOUR has playing privileges for everything pertinent in 2025 and will have no other motivation than to continue stacking wins in 2024. Growing up in Alabama, he will be familiar with the Bermudagrass in this part of the world. The last time he was in the South, he played from the final group at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the FedExCup Playoffs and cashed T5.