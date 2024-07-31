Brought to you by
Action Report: Scottie Scheffler massive favorite to win gold at men's Olympic golf competition
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Starting Thursday morning, 60 players representing 32 countries will play four rounds at Le Golf National in France seeking a golf medal as part of the men’s Olympic golf competition.
Since it’s four days of stroke play, it is very similar to a PGA TOUR event and therefore will have plenty of golf betting opportunities.
As of Wednesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is a massive favorite. Scheffler has the best odds to win at +400 and is drawing the most money (30.3%) on the most tickets (20.9%).
This isn’t surprising, as the world's No. 1 player is having a tremendous season. Scheffler has six wins this season to go along with 14 top-10 finishes in 16 events.
Xander Schauffele won the gold medal in the last Olympics and has the second-best odds to win at +550.
Schauffele, who has won two majors this season, is pulling in the second-most tickets (11.8%) and the third-most money (11.3%).
Scheffler, Jon Rahm (+900) and Schauffele are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 30.3%
2. Jon Rahm – 13.7%
3. Xander Schauffele – 11.3%
4. Collin Morikawa – 7%
5. Rory McIlroy – 4.1%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 20.9%
2. Xander Schauffele – 11.8%
3. Jon Rahm – 9.6%
4. Collin Morikawa – 8.4%
5. Ludvig Åberg – 4.8%
Morikawa (+1000), who is another popular pick, enters with eight straight top-16 finishes on the PGA TOUR.
While Schauffele won the gold at the 2020 Olympics, Rory Sabbatini took home silver and C.T. Pan bronze.
