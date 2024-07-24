Brought to you by
Action Report: Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau popular picks ahead of 3M Open
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Following The Open Championship and Genesis Scottish Open, the PGA TOUR is back in the United States with the 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
When it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Akshay Bhatia and Tony Finau are the two most popular players.
As of Wednesday, Bhatia (+2000) is pulling in the most money (11.46%) on the most tickets (11%). Although he missed the cut at The Open, he finished T2 (Rocket Mortage Classic) and T5 (Travelers Championship) in his two starts before that.
Bhatia is having a very solid season, including a win, three top-10 finishes and 11 top-25s.
Finau, who has the shortest odds of any player at +1100, is drawing the second-most money (10.1%) on the second-most tickets (10.1%).
It’s no surprise, as Finau won the event in 2022 and has two other top-10 finishes. Like Bhatia, he missed the cut at The Open Championship but had three top-10 finishes in his three starts prior to that.
Fresh off his T2 finish at The Open Championship, Billy Horschel (+3500) is another popular pick this week.
Horschel is taking in the third-most money (9.1%) on the third-most tickets (8.2%).
Bhatia, Horschel and Finau are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities this week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Akshay Bhatia – 11.5%
2. Tony Finau – 10.1%
3. Billy Horschel – 9.1%
4. Luke Clanton – 8.3%
5. Cam Davis – 6.1%
Tickets
1. Akshay Bhatia – 11%
2. Tony Finau – 10.1%
3. Billy Horschel – 8.2%
4. Sahith Theegala – 7.3%
5. Sam Burns – 5.1%
Theegala (+2200) is the highest-ranked player in the field in the Official World Golf Rankings, but he’s missed the cut in his previous three appearances at this event.
Lee Hodges (+6000) is the defending champion, and he’s taking in .05% of the bets and 0.2% of the money.
