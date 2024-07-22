Five betting lessons from The Open: Is Xander Schauffele top Grand Slam candidate?

As Ben Everill wrote last month from Pinehurst, my optimism on Rory McIlroy winning any major – let alone the one he so dearly covets at Augusta National – wanes with each passing year. Similarly, Jordan Spieth seems like a shell of the man that captured the first three legs in quick succession from 2015-17. Had you asked me entering the week who was most likely to get all four legs, I probably would have sided with Collin Morikawa – who, like Schauffele, has the PGA and The Open in his back pocket and the game to suit the Masters and U.S. Open. But now that Schauffele is on even footing, I give him an edge moving forward.