Five betting takeaways from a wild U.S. Open at Pinehurst

It wasn’t the weekend the Swede wanted, going 73-73 to drop from up top to a T12 finish, but in time he will get valuable intel out of his first U.S. Open performance. Åberg was left to rue a triple bogey on Saturday and another early Sunday, coming from perhaps the inexperience of youth in just his third major start. But given he has a runner-up and T12 from those three majors, you get the feeling he has a major win in his future – and it could be sooner than later. At +1600 for The Open Championship he becomes an intriguing consideration. It will be his debut Open though, finally completing his set if major starts. I would prefer a little better price, but I will not be surprised to see his name on the leaderboard in a month’s time in Scotland.