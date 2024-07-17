Brought to you by
Action Report: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy most popular at The British Open Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The final major of the year – The Open Championship from Royal Troon – is here.
When it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, it’s no surprise that the two most popular players are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
The pair have the shortest odds in the field, as Scheffler is +500 and McIlroy is +800.
As of Wednesday, Scheffler is pulling in a massive 23.7% of the money on 14.3% of the tickets. Meanwhile, McIlroy is drawing the second-most money (9.4%) on the second-most tickets (7.9%).
Scheffler is making his first start since winning the Travelers Championship last month, while this is McIlroy’s first major since his disappointing runner-up finish to Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open.
Scheffler’s best Open Championship finish is a T-8 back in 2021, while McIlroy won the event in 2014 and has two straight top 10 finishes.
Another popular pick is DeChambeau (+1400). He is drawing the third-most tickets (6.2%) and the third-highest handle (6.5%).
DeChambeau has just one finish better than 30th at the Open Championship, a T-8 in 2022.
Scheffler, Collin Morikawa (+1400) and McIlroy are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 23.7%
2. Rory McIlroy – 9.4%
3. Bryson DeChambeau – 6.5%
4. Collin Morikawa – 6.4%
5. Ludvig Aberg – 4.9%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 14.3%
2 Rory McIlroy – 7.9%
3. Bryson DeChambeau – 6.2%
4. Collin Morikawa – 6.1%
5. Ludvig Aberg – 6%
Scheffler is also a big favorite in first-round leader betting (+1400). He’s drawing the most money (8.7%) on the most tickets (8.4%).
In the top-5 market, Scheffler is taking in the most tickets (+100). Morikawa has the most tickets in the top-10 market (+140), while Aaron Rai has the most tickets in the top-20 market (+200).
Tiger Woods is the most bet player in terms of tickets to make the cut (+200).
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.