DFS Dish: Can Viktor Hovland flip switch in year’s final major?

Scottie Scheffler ($12,800): The six-time winner this season on the PGA TOUR also is dominant in the DraftKings format. Gamers will have to pay top dollar again for the man who averages better than 15 points than second place. Whatever bothered him at the U.S. Open was quickly resolved in a playoff victory over his good friend Tom Kim at the Travelers Championship the following week. Making his fourth start at The Open, his best payday from T23 or better is T8, achieved at St. Andrews in 2022.