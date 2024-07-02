Benny and the Bets: Sprinkle small bets and enjoy John Deere Classic

Ben Griffin (+5500): Griffin hasn’t played at TPC Deere Run before but a recent runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open plus the fact he’s fifth on TOUR in Rounds in the 60s give me a reason to cheer him on.

Mark Hubbard (+5500): Hasn’t missed a cut in 19 starts this year. Is 18th for Rounds in the 60s and as my colleague Rob Bolton points out, he’s 3-for-3 at TPC Deere Run since 2021 with a T13 in 2022, a T6 last year and a scoring average of 67.44 in his last nine rounds.

Patrick Rodgers (+6600): Back in 2017 I was onsite to see him almost win the tournament he holds very dear. That runner-up result is his best and he can sometimes try too hard to succeed in front of his faithful fans, but a win here would be a popular one.

Neal Shipley (+6600): The low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open started his PGA TOUR career last week as a professional with a T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Can he keep the summer love rolling on?

Andrew Novak (+8000): Three top 10s in three starts earlier this season plus top 20s in his last two starts has me feeling like the guy who ranks 16th in GIR this season, 19th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 25th in SG: Total. He’s 14th in Approaches inside 100 yards and Proximity in general.

Joel Dahmen (+8000): In this case, I’m just rooting for the story. Dahmen is a lovable character who has slowly built some form of late with a T10 and T25 in his last two starts. The latter came last week thanks to a poor Sunday as he was in the mix.