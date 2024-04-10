Best in 2024 majors: Scottie Scheffler aggregate, Xander Schauffele breakthrough stand out in major specials

I could mount an argument to take Scheffler at +350 to do this, such is his incredible consistency, rather than the +400 to win the Masters this week. Barring injury, which is always a concern with futures, Scheffler is likely to contend at all four majors. Blowout scores are not in his arsenal. In fact, he hasn’t had an over-par round this season and a 75 is the highest posted round he’s had since March of 2022. He last missed a cut at the 2022 PGA Championship, the only time in his last 14 major appearances he didn’t play the weekend and ultimately finish no worse than T23 in all of those.