Golfbet Recap: Scottie Scheffler salutes once again at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
Guess who is a winner on the PGA TOUR yet again?
Unbelievable. Scottie Scheffler did not have his A-game over the weekend at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio but his game remained better than anyone else's in the world. Scheffler held off Collin Morikawa to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a winning score of 8-under. He was a prohibitive favorite, pre-tournament at BetMGM Sportsbooks at +350.
What he is doing continues to blow our minds and remind us of another star named "Woods" who won this tournament five times. This is Scheffler's fifth win in the 2024 season.
Updated odds on Scottie Scheffler to win the Memorial (via BetMGM)
- Pre-tournament: +350
- After Round 1 (second, trailed by one): +188
- After Round 2 (led by three): -190
- After Round 3 (led by four): -450
The Texan had been going along so well over the first two rounds, shooting rounds of 67 and 68, that I felt he could possibly come back to the pack, or give some of the chasers a chance on Saturday. That he did.
Scheffler shot a 1-under round of 71 on Saturday. However, the chasers could not capitalize and Scheffler actually increased his lead from three shots to four, heading into Sunday's finale.
Outright pick results for Golfbet experts
- Will Gray: Hideki Matsuyama (+4000) T8
- Ben Everill: Scottie Scheffler (+350) WIN
- Chris Breece: Collin Morikawa (+1200) 2nd Matt DelVecchio: Xander Schauffele (+900) T8
- Rob Bolton: Scottie Scheffler (+350) WIN
- Mike Glasscott: Collin Morikawa (+1200) 2nd
The now 11-time TOUR winner began the final round at 10-under and as a heavy favorite (-450) to get the win. Adam Hadwin, Morikawa, and Sepp Straka were all tied for second place at 6-under. By the time Scheffler finished the fourth hole, with a bogey, his lead was down to just one shot over Hadwin. Scheffler had dropped to -275 to win the golf tournament. Hadwin, who began the day at +2800, was down to +450.
Making the turn, Scheffler was back out in front by two, leading both Hadwin and Morikawa. Morikawa drained a 32-foot birdie putt at No. 12 and the lead was back down to just one stroke with six holes left to play. Scheffler was now a -200 favorite and Morikawa was at +220 to track him down and win for the second time at Muirfield Village in his career.
Scheffler had made eight consecutive pars beginning with the ninth hole. Morikawa was the first to flinch, making bogey on the par-3 16th, and Scheffler now had a two-shot lead with two holes to play. He had now ballooned to -3000 to pick up his fifth victory in his last eight starts.
But it wasn't quite time for a post-round victory milkshake just yet. Scheffler made his first bogey since the eighth hole at No. 17 while Morikawa made par and the lead was back to just one with only the 72nd hole left to play. Both players flew the 18th green with their approach shots and both made very difficult up-and-downs for par. Scheffler had done it yet again.
A shoutout to Golfbet’s Ben Everill who not only picked Scheffler as his outright pick (not that hard) but also suggested Morikawa at +1000 in the “without Scheffler” market pre-tournament.
Going back to his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scheffler's last eight starts have resulted in finishes of 1st-1st-2nd-1st-1st-8th-2nd-1st. He joins Tiger Woods as the only player to have ever won the Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the Memorial in the same season.
While what we are witnessing is seemingly generational, the sportsbooks have to be getting a little fed up with this type of run. When I spoke with Senior Data Analyst, Drew O'Dell of BetMGM earlier in the week, we noted in our "Prop Farm" column that Scheffler was tops at BetMGM in ticket count percentage and was their biggest liability, accounting for over 30% of the handle.
What will the man do next? Following the congratulatory handshake from Mr. Nicklaus, Scheffler will be trying to tame Pinehurst No. 2 next week at the U.S. Open. Victory number six in nine starts would fall on Father's Day for Scheffler and his newborn son, who was present at Muirfield Village with Scheffler's wife Meredith, behind the 18th green on Sunday.
He will once again, be a massive favorite to win. By the time they tee off next Thursday, Scheffler should be shorter than +300. I can tell you that I am not going to try to beat him. I'm already on the chalk next week and with what we have seen the last few months out of Scheffler, why wouldn't you be?
Rob Bolton Sleeper Picks and Golfbet Insider results
- Will Zalatoris to win (+600) T41
- Denny McCarthy Top 5 finish (+900) T39
- Justin Rose Top 10 finish (+550) MC
- Taylor Moore Top 20 finish (+300) MC
- Jackson Koivun Top 30 finish (+200) 52nd
- Jordan Spieth Top 20 finish (+120) MC
- Tom Kim Top 20 finish (+130) T43
- Billy Horschel Top 20 finish (+150) T15
- Keegan Bradley Top 20 finish (+138) T43
- Corey Conners Top Canadian (+175) T20 (Hadwin 3rd)
- Viktor Hovland Top Scandinavian (+140) T15 (Aberg T5)
- Sungjae Im Top Asian (+350) T8 (tie with Matsuyama)
- Taylor Pendrith Top 30 (+160) T33
- Justin Rose Top English (+350) MC (Fitzpatrick T5)
- Davis Thompson Top 20 finish (+300) T27
- Cameron Young to Miss the Cut (+200) T50
Golfbet Live tournament draws
- Thursday: Ludvig Åberg Win (T5), Tom Kim Win (T43)
- Friday: Viktor Hovland (+350 Winner without Scottie Scheffler) T15; Ludvig Åberg Top 5 (+175) T5; Akshay Bhatia Top 5 (+650) T22
- Saturday: Collin Morikawa (+225 Winner without Scottie Scheffler) 2nd; Adam Hadwin (+105 Top 5 finish) 3rd; Sahith Theegala Top 5 (+350) T12