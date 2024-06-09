Golfbet Recap: Scottie Scheffler salutes once again at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The now 11-time TOUR winner began the final round at 10-under and as a heavy favorite (-450) to get the win. Adam Hadwin, Morikawa, and Sepp Straka were all tied for second place at 6-under. By the time Scheffler finished the fourth hole, with a bogey, his lead was down to just one shot over Hadwin. Scheffler had dropped to -275 to win the golf tournament. Hadwin, who began the day at +2800, was down to +450.