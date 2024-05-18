Sunday story-lines: PGA Championship up for grabs as multiple challengers surface

When it comes to the two favorites at the top of the board my heart says Schauffele but my head says Morikawa. Since returning to his old coach Rick Sessinghouse in recent times Morikawa has been on a serious uptick in form and the reality is he’s been there, done that. In 2020 we had a packed PGA Championship leaderboard and it was Morikawa who stepped up and took the title when it mattered. The experience of that win, and his 2021 Open Championship triumph, make him the player to beat.