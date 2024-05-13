Power Rankings: PGA Championship

McIlroy is among the 34 in this week’s field who competed here 10 years ago. The then-new, heat-tolerant T-1 bentgrass on the greens held its own in the muggy conditions at the time. It was a big deal because it was the first time the strain hosted a major. The darker-green surface is ready to touch 13 feet on the Stimpmeter this week; that is, if it wasn’t subject to persistent rain immediately in advance of and during the tournament.