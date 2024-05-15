Action Report: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy dominating PGA Championship betting
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
It’s not too often the two players with the best golf odds are entering a major coming off a win in their last two starts, but that is the case at this week’s PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler, who has the best odds to win at +450, is coming off two straight wins – the Masters and the RBC Heritage. Rory McIlroy, next at +750, won last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA TOUR Signature Event, in addition to the Zurich Classic team event two weeks prior.
With the recent success of both players, they are dominating PGA Championship betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook along with defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka.
As of Wednesday, the three players are combining for 39.1% of the tickets and 57.2% of the handle.
Scheffler is drawing the most tickets (18.2%) on the most handle (29.4%), while McIlroy follows with 10.9% of the tickets (second-most) and third-highest handle (13.3%). Koepka is pulling in the third-most tickets (10%) on the second-most handle (14.5%).
Scheffler won the last major, the Masters, in April. Although McIlroy’s most recent major came in 2014, it was at this week’s host course, Valhalla Golf Club, in Louisville, Kentucky. Koepka won this event last year at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.
The trio represents BetMGM’s three biggest liabilities for the tournament.
Tiger Woods is making his second start of the season and, at +20000, is drawing the 11th-most tickets (2.3%). Woods is coming off a 60th-place finish at the Masters.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 29.4%
- Brooks Koepka – 14.5%
- Rory McIlroy – 13.3%
- Jon Rahm – 5%
- Bryson DeChambeau – 4.8%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 18.2%
- Rory McIlroy – 10.9%
- Brooks Koepka – 10%
- Jon Rahm – 4.9%
- Ludvig Åberg – 4%
Scheffler is also dominating the first-round leader market (+1200), as he’s pulling in the most tickets (11.5%) on the second-most handle (16.8%).
Woods (+140) has the most tickets in the make the cut market, while Jordan Spieth (+180) has the most tickets in the miss the cut market.
