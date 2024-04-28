Golfbet recap: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry win in Cajun country

Teeing off in the final round as the in-game favorite at +260 and two shots off the 54-hole lead, McIlroy/Lowry fired a 4-under 68 in Foursomes (alternate shot) to get to 25-under for the tournament. The duo of Ramey/Trainer teed off much earlier in the day and came storming out of the gates, tying the Foursomes tournament record of 63. They were in the clubhouse with the lead while the chasers still had the entire back nine to play – with the winds freshening into the neighborhood of 20-25 mph.