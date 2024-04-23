Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Winners: Schauffele/Cantlay (+450) – I’m not a fan of advocating these short odds but this smells of a few years ago where these two can play their way back into full confidence ahead of the rest of the season.

Top 10: Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard (+210) – One of three sets of brothers in the field this one brings firepower and winning gravitas from the DP World Tour. This is a preview for future Ryder Cups …

Longshots: Pierceson Coody/Parker Coody (+10000) – Let’s keep the brotherly love going. They have the teamwork side of things down pat and many a good judge from the lower leagues of golf suggest these two are stars in the making with clearly a good pedigree in the sport.