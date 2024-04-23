Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+2800) – Two proven TOUR winners that will be looking to channel some good Presidents Cup vibes. I remain impressed with Taylor’s grasp of clutch moments and think these two could have the right resolve in crunch time.
- Top 10: Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith (+300) – An eye-catching price on a pair that finished T4 here each of the last two years and now has double the margin for error to still cash a placement bet.
- Longshot: Dylan Wu/Justin Lower (+6600) – Lower is someone that I think is trending toward a breakthrough, including a T4 finish last week in Punta Cana while Wu has been largely solid this spring.
- H2H: Taylor/Hadwin (-110) over Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett – Like Matt, I’m going to run it back with my winner’s pick in the head-to-head market as I’ll happily back the Canadians over a duo that has been more erratic in recent weeks, particularly Garnett outside of his Puerto Rico win.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Schauffele/Cantlay (+450) – I’m not a fan of advocating these short odds but this smells of a few years ago where these two can play their way back into full confidence ahead of the rest of the season.
- Top 10: Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard (+210) – One of three sets of brothers in the field this one brings firepower and winning gravitas from the DP World Tour. This is a preview for future Ryder Cups …
- Longshots: Pierceson Coody/Parker Coody (+10000) – Let’s keep the brotherly love going. They have the teamwork side of things down pat and many a good judge from the lower leagues of golf suggest these two are stars in the making with clearly a good pedigree in the sport.
- H2H: Højgaard/Højgaard (-110) over Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick – As good as Matt Fitzpatrick is, I’m still waiting to see more from Alex. He was awesome at The Open Championship last year but struggled a bit in this event leaving me to trust the Højgaards.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winners: Schauffele/Cantlay (+450) – It’s one of those weeks where I feel like overthinking things is a bad idea. Both players have shown they are making progress towards getting back to the top of their games. Both are also hungry for a win. With so many random pairings out there, I’m willing to take the short odds.
- Top 10: Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama (+115) – Morikawa has gotten things figured out. Though Kitayama hasn’t lived up to the standards of his Arnold Palmer Invitational win presented by Mastercard last year, he’s playing consistent golf right now with a Top 40 in nine of his 10 starts in 2024.
- Longshot: Nick Hardy/Davis Riley (+5500)– The winners here last year. They’ve proven they love the team format and will find that spark again.
- H2H: Taylor/Hadwin (-110) over Straka/Garnett – The pair finished second last year. Taylor has a win this year. Hadwin has two top-fives in his last six starts.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak (+4500) – It’s hard to find a pairing where both players are in good form. Novak was red hot in February and Thompson has had solid showings late March through early April. I trust the two of these guys will be able to lean on each other's ball-striking and put up a ton of birdies.
- Top 10: Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (+225) – Both of the Canadian pairings have a lot to like but I’ll lean Conners/Pendrith over Taylor/Hadwin.
- Longshot: Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (+6600) – The hope is that Fox can motivate Higgo to put together some great scoring this week. Fox has obviously been great recently, it's Higgo who is the wild car. I trust the team format brings some good play out of him.
- H2H: Thompson/Novak (+105) over Doug Ghim/Chan Kim– Running back my winner in the matchup (could come back to hurt me).
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, April 23. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|EXPERT
|WINNER
|CONTENDERS
|COMMENT
|Rob Bolton
|Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele – Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris
|A variety of skill sets can combine for something special in this tournament, but the 2022 champions know each other so well, they can finish each other’s sentences as well as their golf shots. That’s magic.
|Sean Martin
|Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy
|Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry – Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
|Hoge is quietly putting together a very solid season, with seven top-25s in his past 10 starts. McNealy has missed just one cut this season, with three top-15s in his last six starts.
|Mike Glasscott
|Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris
|Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin – Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
|It's time to have fun this week and search for a longer shot or two. Who does NOT think Cantlay and Schauffele will play well again?
|Christian Skaret
|Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
|Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris – Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler
|They hold the highest average world ranking of any team in the field and have proven themselves a stable duo of Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams. Past winners in New Orleans as well.
|Cameron Morfit
|Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick – Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard
|Zalatoris finished T4 with Davis Riley at the 2022 Zurich Classic, while Theegala is coming off a runner-up finish at RBC Heritage and won the 2022 QBE Shootout with Tom Hoge.
|Brett Jungles
|Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris
|Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama – Rasmus Højgaard/Nicolai Højgaard
|Both of these rising stars are flying under the radar to Scottie’s dominance this year. Eight top-10 finishes in 20 events between the two of them. Multiple runner-up finishes. And both within the top 15 in the FedexCup standings.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|174
|8,083
|721
|2,024
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|395
|7,969
|1,782
|1,875
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|373
|7,976
|1,231
|1,958
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|829
|7,735
|1,831
|1,866
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,252
|7,435
|1,766
|1,877
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,328
|5,323
|1,896
|1,852
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-7.07u
|-16u
|+11.73u
|+5.7u
|Chris Breece
|-13.95u
|-11u
|-1.05u
|-1.9u
|Ben Everill
|-12.47u
|-16u
|-2.17u
|-2.8u
|Will Gray
|-20.65u
|-11u
|-47
|-5.65u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-15
