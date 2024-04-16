Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the RBC Heritage in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+2000) – A lot of pieces fell into place last week in Augusta for the two-time major champ. Now he makes the short trip to another layout that should accentuate his ball-striking, assuming the irons travel with him to the coast.
- Top 10: Shane Lowry (+300) – The Irishman has had some success here in recent years, including three top-10s in the last five years with a pair of T3 results among that bunch.
- Longshot: J.T. Poston (+6600) – The North Carolina native knows a thing or two about playing in this part of the country, and his track record at Harbour Town includes three top-8 finishes in the last five years.
- H2H: Cameron Young (-120) over Jordan Spieth – I’m not sold that a trip to Low Country will cure what ails Spieth, despite his recent run of success here. Young finished T3 here two years ago and should have similar success this time around.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+1400) – They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I guess I’m insane.
- Top 10: Matt Fitzpatrick (+200) – Defending champion loves this place. Once walked the famous lighthouse with Fitz and could see his true desire to be remembered in Harbour Town. Could easily defend.
- Longshot: Cam Davis (+5000) – A constant contender on this track who also found some form at the Masters. The Aussie relies on confidence and last week returned his positive thoughts.
- H2H: Russell Henley (-110) over Si Woo Kim – Henley is in the midst of a solid season while Si Woo is a roller coaster who I’m banking is on the down this week, not up.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay (+1600) – No one has gained more strokes on the field at Harbour Town than Cantlay in the last five years. He was third and second here the last two years here.
- Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+160) – He’s the kind of guy where one great week at a big venue can spark something. T15 and T10 the two years here.
- Longshot: Cam Davis (+5000) – Great week in Augusta. The only person who has gained more strokes on the field at Harbour Town is Cantlay.
- H2H: Cameron Young (-120) over Jordan Spieth – Spieth’s comments on his injured wrist are sticking with me, especially after his Masters performance.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Will Zalatoris (+2500) – Little to no history at Harbour Town with only one start in 2021 where he finished T42. With that being said, he’s the eighth favorite on the odds board in a stacked Signature Event for a reason. His game is perfect for Harbour Town ranking eighth in SG: Approach and 21st in SG: Tee-to-Green. A solid performance last week at the Masters makes me think he’s on the cusp of his second TOUR victory.
- Top 10: Akshay Bhatia (+375) – Looked healthy last week in his Masters debut, Akshay did not disappoint posting a respectable T35. Same reasoning as Willy Z, Akshay's game is perfect for Harbour Town as Akshay tops the charts in both of those same categories of SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green. His shaky finish at Valero is why I’m hesitant to take him to win, so I’ll go with the high finish.
- Longshot: Lucas Glover (+5500) – There is so much to like about Lucas Glover's game this season as he’s carried the momentum exactly where he left off from last season winning two playoff events. The 44-year-old is only +5500 in a Signature Event… he is the perfect mold for a Harbour Town Golf Links W. I may regret not taking him as my main winner...
- H2H: Morikawa (-110) over Cantlay – Cantlay has an unbelievable course history but he’s been mediocre over the last two months. Morikawa came out of nowhere last week and competed down the stretch. I think that makes him hungry to make up for it and come out swinging this week.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, April 16. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
