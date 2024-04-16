Expert Picks: RBC Heritage

Winner: Will Zalatoris (+2500) – Little to no history at Harbour Town with only one start in 2021 where he finished T42. With that being said, he’s the eighth favorite on the odds board in a stacked Signature Event for a reason. His game is perfect for Harbour Town ranking eighth in SG: Approach and 21st in SG: Tee-to-Green. A solid performance last week at the Masters makes me think he’s on the cusp of his second TOUR victory.

Top 10: Akshay Bhatia (+375) – Looked healthy last week in his Masters debut, Akshay did not disappoint posting a respectable T35. Same reasoning as Willy Z, Akshay's game is perfect for Harbour Town as Akshay tops the charts in both of those same categories of SG: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green. His shaky finish at Valero is why I’m hesitant to take him to win, so I’ll go with the high finish.

Longshot: Lucas Glover (+5500) – There is so much to like about Lucas Glover's game this season as he’s carried the momentum exactly where he left off from last season winning two playoff events. The 44-year-old is only +5500 in a Signature Event… he is the perfect mold for a Harbour Town Golf Links W. I may regret not taking him as my main winner...