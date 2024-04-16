DraftKings preview: RBC Heritage
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina, this week for the RBC Heritage. Harbour Town Golf Links will be the host and measures as a 7,213-yard par 71 with Poa trivialis overseeded greens.
The RBC Heritage is a Signature Event, meaning we’ll have a field of just 69 players and no cut this week. The field is loaded, with 28 of the top 30 ranked golfers in the world set to tee it up.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Xander Schauffele ($10,800)
While many will flock to Patrick Cantlay this week due to his elite course history, I prefer Schauffele for just $600 more. Schauffele posted another top 10 at a major finishing solo eighth place at Augusta National. This marked his seventh top-10 finish in nine starts to begin 2024.
This season, it’s obviously been Scottie Scheffler in a tier of his own, but after that one can argue that Schauffele has been in his own tier as well. Dating back 24 rounds in this field – which is just three short of all the measured rounds most golfers have played this season – Scheffler is averaging 2.92 total strokes per round, which ranks first by a wide margin. However, Schauffele is averaging 2.13 in that time frame and is the only golfer besides Scheffler to average over 2.0 in that stretch.
Schauffele has been a beacon of consistency this season and even finished T4 at this event last year, which marked his best career finish at Harbour Town in four starts. With his first child on the way and the potential for a Scheffler WD, Schauffele is a safer pick.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,600)
Bezuidenhout has had a strong season thus far, making eight of 10 cuts with a pair of top-10 finishes and five additional T25s. The two top-10s are nice to see because the knock against Bezuidenhout the past few years has been his non-existent ceiling.
Even in this loaded field, Bezuidenhout ranks ninth in Total Strokes Gained and eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach over his past 36 rounds. Additionally, he sits second in SG: Putting in the same timeframe behind only Sahith Theegala.
The South African’s history at Harbour Town is predictably solid, having finished no worse than T33 over his three-career starts here. We will gladly take another top-25 finish out of Bezuidenhout this week at this $7,600 price tag.
Cameron Davis ($7,400)
Davis kept his foot on the gas last week at the Masters, finishing T12. He’s now finished T21 or better in four of his past six starts, including three of his past four. He ranked 12th in the field in SG: Approach at Augusta National, while sitting 10th in SG: Putting.
Outside of his miserable showing at THE PLAYERS Championship, Davis’ irons have been cooking for quite a while now. He gained 5.34 strokes on approach at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 4.29 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and 1.45 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Aussie also has an elite course history at Harbour Town, posting finishes of T25, T3 and T7 in this three-career starts in Hilton Head. In a no-cut event where we are guaranteed four full rounds from Davis, he’s one of the sharper plays on the board this week at this price.
