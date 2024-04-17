Benny and the Bets: Time to fade Scottie Scheffler at RBC Heritage

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… but I go back to the well on Xander Schauffele (+1200) this week. At second on the PGA TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green and coming off a T4 here a year ago and an eighth-place finish at the Masters, without expending too much energy, Schauffele "should" contend here. He is also second in the field in Scrambling and Par-4 Scoring. Honestly, I’m afraid the minute I get off the train, he will win.