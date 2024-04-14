Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler first betting favorite to win the Masters since 2005

At just 27 years old, Scheffler joins Woods as the only two golfers to have ever won THE PLAYERS Championship and The Masters in the same season. While there have already been quite a few comparisons to Woods, I have a feeling we're headed for many more. The undisputed best golfer in the world really is something special. As Jim Nantz exclaimed when Scheffler's final putt for par was holed, "Stardom confirmed."