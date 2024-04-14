Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler first betting favorite to win the Masters since 2005
Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Masters Tournament as the pre-tournament betting favorite at +450 to win. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
For the third time in six weeks, the pre-tournament favorite and No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, came through with yet another victory – this time winning the Masters by four shots over Ludvig Åberg. It was a clinical performance from the hottest player on TOUR, as Scheffler became the first pre-tournament betting favorite to win at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2005.
Scheffler started the final round at 7-under par, one shot clear of Collin Morikawa and two ahead of Max Homa. Åberg, making his first start in any major, teed off three shots back. It was a scenario that left Scheffler as a -125 favorite heading into the final round after starting the week as a +450 pre-tournament favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook. Morikawa was next on the board at +350 starting Sunday, followed by Homa (+750) and Åberg (+850).
All four players found themselves tied for the lead at 6-under by the time the final pairing of Scheffler and Morikawa hit the eighth tee. But an old adage rang true once again, that the Masters doesn't begin until the second nine on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler odds to win the Masters (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
- Pre-tournament: +450
- Entering Round 2 (second, trailed by one): +150
- Entering Round 3 (Co-leader): +140
- Entering Round 4 (Led by one): -120
The three players chasing Scheffler each made a double bogey at a critical time. First, it was Morikawa, who got stuck in the sand at No. 9. Then Åberg hit his approach on No. 11 into the water, while Homa’s tee shot on No. 12 bounced into a bush and led to an unplayable lie.
When the dust settled, Scheffler – who stood on the 10th tee as a -140 favorite – was in command and holding a three-shot lead heading to No. 12. After successfully navigating Amen Corner without a similar blunder, he put his approach on No. 14 inside 3 feet and reached -5000 in live markets. Åberg eventually cut into the lead, and the Swede ultimately shot under par in each of his final three rounds as a Masters rookie. But it wasn’t enough to catch Scheffler who closed with six birdies over his final 11 holes.
At the end of the tournament, it was the same four players atop the leaderboard and the same player who began the day with the lead, still on top in the end. For the 29th time in the last 34 Masters tournaments, the winner again came from the final pairing.
Pre-tournament outright picks from Golfbet Experts
- Ben Everill: Xander Schauffele (+1600) eighth
- Will Gray: Scottie Scheffler (+400) WIN
- Chris Breece: Scottie Scheffler (+400) WIN
- Matt DelVecchio: Will Zalatoris (+4000) T9
- Rob Bolton: Scottie Scheffler (+400) WIN
- Mike Glasscott: Rory McIlroy (+1000) T22
Some other interesting notes from the 88th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club - Åberg joins Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth as notable first-timers who have finished runner-up in their debut. Zalatoris, in three trips to The Masters, has now finished second, sixth, and ninth. The top-12 players and ties historically get an invite to the next year's Masters if not already qualified. That list includes Adam Schenk, Matthieu Pavon, Cam Davis, and Cameron Young.
Next week the PGA TOUR heads toward the coast for the RBC Heritage, a Signature Event where Scheffler will look to win for the fourth time in less than two months. Next month, we head to Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship and the second major of the 2024 season.
Many of us bettors were scared off, pre-tournament, by the short +450 price on Scheffler to win the Masters. He’s currently trading at the same price at BetMGM, but my guess is he will be shorter than that to win the second major of the season by the time we get to Kentucky.
At just 27 years old, Scheffler joins Woods as the only two golfers to have ever won THE PLAYERS Championship and The Masters in the same season. While there have already been quite a few comparisons to Woods, I have a feeling we're headed for many more. The undisputed best golfer in the world really is something special. As Jim Nantz exclaimed when Scheffler's final putt for par was holed, "Stardom confirmed."
Rob Bolton Golfbet Insider and Sleeper Picks results
- Ludvig Åberg to miss the cut (+300) second
- Tiger Woods to miss the cut (-135) 60th
- Viktor Hovland to miss the cut (+275) MC
- Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed to all make the cut (+140) T30, T9, T12
- Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele both top-10 finish (+400) T22, eighth
- Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala both top-20 finish (+375) T43, T45
- Corey Conners, Brian Harman and Patrick Reed all top-40 finish (+170) T38, MC, T12
- Rickie Fowler to miss the cut (+130) T30
- Zach Johnson Top 40 finish (+220) MC
- Christo Lamprecht Top Amateur (+150) MC
- Thorbjorn Olesen Top Scandinavian (+600) T58
- Chris Kirk to win (+17500) T16
- Collin Morikawa Top 5 finish (+750) T3
- Corey Conners Top 10 finish (+450) T38
- Taylor Moore Top 20 finish (+400) T20
- Christo Lamprecht Top 40 finish (+250) MC
