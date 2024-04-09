Expert Picks: Masters Tournament
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Masters Tournament in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+400) – It’s not sexy, but I’ve spent too much time trying to rationalize a pick on someone else. At the end of the day, Scheffler was red-hot heading into his 2022 Masters triumph – and he’s playing materially better this time around.
- Top 10: Ludvig Åberg (+225) – We all know the trends against first-time winners, but they don’t apply to the finish markets. Åberg led the Valero field in SG: Tee-to-Green last week and has all the skills required to contend in his major championship debut.
- Longshot: Russell Henley (+6000) – The former Georgia Bulldog finished T4 here a year ago and has been known to heat up on the greens from time to time. Two top-5s in his last three starts show signs of promise.
- H2H: Chris Kirk (-120) over Keegan Bradley – There aren’t a ton of course comps for Augusta National, but there are some undeniable parallels with the terrain of Kapalua. Expect the Sentry champ to play well, having finished T23 here last year, while Bradley has missed three of four cuts entering the week.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+1600) – Look, we all know Scheffler has the chance to take this tournament and run with it but my process of elimination story brought me a winner last year and I’m banking it can do it again. Schauffele is ready to contend again… and you have to be knocking on the door to eventually be let in. Back off my blacklist and into the furnace!
- Top 10: Sahith Theegala (+320) – I really like Theegala as an outright option here over the next few years. T9 a year ago with a hot finish and another year wiser to his game. He still has more foul balls off the tee than I’d like but if he can get away with those this week he’s a chance.
- Longshot: Jason Day +6600 – Longshots don’t win the Masters and my campaign to move the threshold to +4000 this week fell on deaf ears (Zalatoris, Finau, Smith…). But how can I not plump for the man who – in his prime – had me declaring he’d win two green jackets in his lifetime? Multiple chances in the past… why not another.
- Head to Head: Shane Lowry (-110) over Collin Morikawa – Lowry’s Tee-to-Green game has been good of late whereas Morikawa is in a ball-striking slump compared to his usual high standards. This is as much a Morikawa fade as anything else.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager Golfbet)
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler (+400) – I’ll be that guy. My three finalists were him, Spieth and Schauffele. It came down to who I trusted most to win. And it’s not even close.
- Top 10: Matt Fitzpatrick (+275) – I’m staying patient and not backing off my support of him. He had the best weekend of anyone in San Antonio and I still feel like he has great golf ahead of him.
- Longshot: Max Homa (+5500) – I know what you’re thinking. However, name me a player with more talent/star power whose odds are above +5000.
- H2H: Shane Lowry (-110) over Collin Morikawa – I almost picked Lowry for the top 10. Generally plays well here and has been in good form.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Will Zalatoris (+4000) – Beware the hungry dog runs faster. It’s comeback time for the previous major runner-up. He’s come back to good form from his back surgery with a three-game stretch of T13, T2 and T4 earlier in the year. He played with Tiger on Monday and saw how great he looked recovering from his own surgery. Will even talked about the influence Tiger's comeback has had on his own journey. People are sleeping on Zalatoris' comeback because of his MC at THE PLAYERS and T74 in Houston. Augusta will bring something out of him. Zalatoris is ready to be among the top players in the world and will show it this week.
- Top 10: Bryson DeChambeau (+300) – It’s been four years since he called Augusta National a par 67. He is older and wiser now to say such a thing. DeChambeau's game fits Augusta well and I see him taking a big charge at this championship in a quest to become a two-time major champion.
- Longshot: Sam Burns (+5500) – The only reason I’m taking him here is that I’ve liked him to win for the past couple of months now and he hasn’t. A wise man once said, “if you like a player to win soon, more likely than not they will”.
- H2H: Lowry (-110) over Morikawa – Collin’s game is a mystery this year. Most alarming has been his iron play which in past years has been seen as unstoppable. Combo that with the fact that Lowry does like Augusta and is in relatively good form as of late. I’ll take the current form over past success.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|149
|7,389
|618
|1,330
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|336
|7,289
|1,871
|1,195
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|350
|7,282
|1,265
|1,264
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|860
|7,031
|2,076
|1,162
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,348
|6,662
|2,319
|1,104
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,355
|4,609
|2,200
|1,138
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-4.97u
|-14u
|9.73u
|-0.7u
|Ben Everill
|-8.47u
|-14u
|-0.17u
|5.7u
|Chris Breece
|-12.75u
|-14u
|0.95u
|0.3u
|Will Gray
|-24.7u
|-14u
|-5.25u
|-5.45u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-14
