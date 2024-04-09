Expert Picks: Masters Tournament

Winner: Will Zalatoris (+4000) – Beware the hungry dog runs faster. It’s comeback time for the previous major runner-up. He’s come back to good form from his back surgery with a three-game stretch of T13, T2 and T4 earlier in the year. He played with Tiger on Monday and saw how great he looked recovering from his own surgery. Will even talked about the influence Tiger's comeback has had on his own journey. People are sleeping on Zalatoris' comeback because of his MC at THE PLAYERS and T74 in Houston. Augusta will bring something out of him. Zalatoris is ready to be among the top players in the world and will show it this week.

Top 10: Bryson DeChambeau (+300) – It’s been four years since he called Augusta National a par 67. He is older and wiser now to say such a thing. DeChambeau's game fits Augusta well and I see him taking a big charge at this championship in a quest to become a two-time major champion.

Longshot: Sam Burns (+5500) – The only reason I’m taking him here is that I’ve liked him to win for the past couple of months now and he hasn’t. A wise man once said, “if you like a player to win soon, more likely than not they will”.