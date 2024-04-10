Action Report: Scottie Scheffler popular pick despite short odds for Masters
2 Min Read
Updated ticket/handle information for the Masters, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The shortest Masters odds for a favorite at Augusta National Golf Club since Tiger Woods in 2013 has not deterred the bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook from jumping on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler is +400 to win the Masters for a second time in arguably the most popular week of the year for golf betting. Woods was +350 in 2013 before finishing T4.
As of Wednesday, Scheffler is drawing the highest handle (19.2%) on the most tickets (14.5%). It’s no surprise, as he enters as the hottest player on the PGA TOUR.
Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship last month and then finished second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in his last start. As for his history at Augusta National, besides his win in 2022, he hasn’t finished worse than T19 in his four appearances.
Brooks Koepka (+2000) is the next most-bet player, as he’s pulling in the second-highest handle (11%) on the second-most tickets (8.6%).
Koepka finished T2 a year ago and has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last five Masters appearances.
Rory McIlroy (+1000) rounds out the top three, with the third-highest handle (8.9%) on the third-most tickets (8.5%).
McIlroy is seeking his first Masters victory, which would complete the career Grand Slam and first major win since 2014. He is coming off a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open last week and has five top-10 finishes at Augusta in his last seven appearances.
Tiger Woods (+12500), Koepka and Scheffler are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Woods is drawing 5.2% of the tickets and 4.4% of the handle.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 19.2%
- Brooks Koepka – 11%
- Rory McIlroy – 8.9%
- Xander Schauffele – 5.5%
- Jon Rahm – 5.2%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 14.5%
- Brooks Koepka – 8.6%
- Rory McIlroy – 8.5%
- Xander Schauffele – 5.5%
- Jon Rahm – 5.3%
Scheffler (+900) is dominating first-round leader betting, as well where he is drawing 20.6% of the handle on 19.2% of the tickets. When it comes to top five betting, Scheffler (-125) once again is the most-bet player, with 18.5% of the tickets.
McIlroy (+100) is the most-bet player for the top 10 market, with 11.2% of the bets, while Sahith Theegala (+115) is the most-bet player for the top 20 market, with 6.2% of the bets.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.