Is it legal to bet on the Masters? A guide to responsible golf betting

View sports betting as a form of paid entertainment. Odds are naturally skewed in the sportsbooks’ favor, so it will likely not be a reliable money-making venture for the large majority of bettors.

Decide on and stick to a bankroll, which can be thought of as a betting budget. You must be comfortable with the potential of losing this entire amount without it impacting your overall financial wellbeing (example: ability to pay bills).

Choose and remain consistent with a unit size, which is your standard bet amount and often equals 1-4% of your total bankroll. Being disciplined with your unit size will help allow you to maintain enough funds in your bankroll during inevitable “cold streaks.”

Don’t ever bet using money that you don’t currently have (example: using credit or borrowing funds from someone else to gamble).

Set limits on how much money you bet each day and how much time you spend on sportsbook apps.

Never chase your losses, which entails betting more on subsequent wagers or placing more bets in hopes of winning back what was lost previously. This is incredibly risky, as it can quickly result in losing your entire bankroll.

Avoid gambling under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which can impair judgment.