Is it legal to bet on the Masters? A guide to responsible golf betting
4 Min Read
During practice for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care covered by insurance and state government funding.
Masters week has arrived, with the excitement at Augusta National Golf Club and across the country building every day. Players and patrons are already on site in anticipation of this year’s first men’s major championship, which begins Thursday morning. The clear favorite this year is Scottie Scheffler, who won his first green jacket two years ago and already has a pair of victories (and seven top-10 finishes in eight starts) in 2024. Despite falling just short of a third win in his last start two weeks ago in Houston, Scheffler’s odds to capture another Masters victory are +400 at BetMGM Sportsbook, far shorter than the nearest challengers – Rory McIlroy (+1000) and Jon Rahm (+1200).
But is it legal for you to bet on the Masters this week? Simply put, that depends on your location and age. Millions of golf fans across the U.S. now have the ability to bet on the Masters, as 38 states and Washington, D.C., now offer some form of legal sports gambling. That includes 30 that offer online (or mobile) sports betting. But 12 states still have not legalized sports gambling at all, so let’s dive into the specifics of location and age-based betting restrictions to help determine if you have the option of getting in on the action this week.
Who's allowed to bet on golf in the United States?
Location requirements
In the almost six years since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act – known colloquially as “PASPA” – was struck down, 38 states have legalized sports betting in some form. Of those, 30 now allow online sports betting options. Those locations offering mobile wagering on sports include: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
Keep in mind that in order to legally bet, you must be physically located in one of those states at the time of placing the wager. It is not enough to be a New York resident if you happen to be on vacation in California, which has not legalized sports betting.
The states that offer only in-person (or retail) sports betting at brick-and-mortar casinos, sportsbooks or other designated betting locations are: Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
(NOTE: North Dakota and Wisconsin state governments have not formally passed legislation that legalizes sports betting, but some of the states’ federally recognized tribes offer in-person sports betting on their reservation lands.)
The states that have not yet legalized any type of sports gambling include: Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Sports betting in these states is completely prohibited, which at times has led to some residents traveling across the border into neighboring states that offer sports gambling options. Again, location considerations involve where the bettor is located at the time of the wager, not state residency.
Age requirements
Age restrictions for sports betting also depend on the state in which the bettor is located. In a vast majority of states, a sports bettor needs to be at least 21 years old to legally place a wager. However, there are a handful of locations that require users to only be 18+ years old, including Kentucky, Montana, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming. It’s worth noting that some sportsbooks have kept their standard 21+ age restrictions in place for states that legally permit it for those 18+ years old.
Potential bettors must adhere to the age restrictions of the state where they are currently located. For example, an 18-year-old Rhode Island resident cannot legally bet on sports when they travel across the border into Massachusetts or Connecticut.
Responsible Gaming tips for betting on the Masters
If considering placing a bet on the Masters or any other golf tournament, it’s important to first learn how to do so responsibly. There are hundreds of betting options available for just about every professional golf event, so it’s important to remain disciplined and careful when deciding what to bet on. Some helpful tips to always keep in mind when betting on sports:
- View sports betting as a form of paid entertainment. Odds are naturally skewed in the sportsbooks’ favor, so it will likely not be a reliable money-making venture for the large majority of bettors.
- Decide on and stick to a bankroll, which can be thought of as a betting budget. You must be comfortable with the potential of losing this entire amount without it impacting your overall financial wellbeing (example: ability to pay bills).
- Choose and remain consistent with a unit size, which is your standard bet amount and often equals 1-4% of your total bankroll. Being disciplined with your unit size will help allow you to maintain enough funds in your bankroll during inevitable “cold streaks.”
- Don’t ever bet using money that you don’t currently have (example: using credit or borrowing funds from someone else to gamble).
- Set limits on how much money you bet each day and how much time you spend on sportsbook apps.
- Never chase your losses, which entails betting more on subsequent wagers or placing more bets in hopes of winning back what was lost previously. This is incredibly risky, as it can quickly result in losing your entire bankroll.
- Avoid gambling under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which can impair judgment.
- Take the time to learn the rules of the sport you’re betting on, along with the “house rules” of the sportsbook that you’re using to bet. Some golf bet types (like top-5 or top-10 finish markets) involve nuances that are important to fully understand before betting.
Gambling addiction help and treatment options
If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, there are specialized care options available. Birches Health is an online treatment provider with a team of specially trained clinicians ready to assist individuals who may be dealing with a gambling disorder or related issue. Birches Health offers a fully confidential experience with tailored intake, personalized treatment plans and ongoing care.
Please call (833) 483-3838, email hello@bircheshealth.com or visit bircheshealth.com if you or someone you know could benefit from speaking with a Birches Health care specialist today.