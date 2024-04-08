Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler seizes top spot for first major of season

Scottie Scheffler (+400) leads the field of 89 down Magnolia Lane to the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament. Scheffler has reinforced his position as the man to beat with a fantastic Florida Swing that bled into a week in Texas. Winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the fourth Signature Event of the season, he then made history at THE PLAYERS Championship the following week. Becoming the first player to successfully defend the title, he cemented his position at the top of the Masters' board at BetMGM Sportsbook. Sharing second at the Texas Children's Houston Open, the 2022 green jacket recipient has been beaten by exactly one player (Stephan Jaeger) in his last three outings.