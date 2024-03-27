Masters odds: Scottie Scheffler poised to become shortest betting favorite since Tiger Woods
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Two weeks ahead of this year's first major, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is poised to become the shortest betting favorite for the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2013.
Scheffler opened at +950 last summer and was still priced at +850 at BetMGM Sportsbook before breaking his victory drought at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The Texan followed up with a come-from-behind win in his title defense at THE PLAYERS, seeing his price initially drop to +550.
But as he suits up for the Texas Children’s Houston Open, seeking to become the first player to win three straight TOUR starts since 2017, Scheffler has tightened to +450 with BetMGM, the shortest Masters price since Woods was +350 ahead of the 2013 tournament. Woods finished T4 at Augusta National Golf Club that year.
Tony Finau talks about Scottie Scheffler’s recent success
The betting favorite hasn’t won at the Masters in 13 years. Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 as a +1600 pre-tournament option.
Interestingly, Woods sits a +10000 chance should he take his place in the field. The 82-time TOUR winner hasn’t played since withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational in February because of illness. While he is yet to confirm his place, he has not indicated he won’t play. There is no entry deadline for Woods, as the Masters does not have alternates.
Woods has 12 top-fives at the Masters including wins in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. He withdrew last year after making the cut.
Scheffler’s odds also represent the shortest major championship numbers since Jordan Spieth was +500 ahead of The Open Championship 2015, after having won the Masters and U.S. Open earlier that season. Spieth missed a playoff by one shot that year at St. Andrews and also was runner-up at the PGA Championship before winning the FedExCup.
While the 2022 champion at Augusta National is the favorite, the defending champion Jon Rahm is next on the betting boards at +1000. He is joined there by Rory McIlroy who is still a green jacket short of a career Grand Slam. While McIlroy was runner-up in 2022, he missed the cut a year ago.
FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland is next at +1800. He’s finished inside the top 32 in each of his four appearances, with a T7 in 2022 the high point. Spieth, a winner in 2015, is also +1800. His history at the Masters is sublime, with six total top-fives.
THE PLAYERS runner-up Xander Schauffele and current PGA champion Brooks Koepka sit at +2000. Schauffele was T3 a year ago, his third top-10 at the Masters including a runner-up in 2019. Koepka was T2 for the second time in his career in 2023.
Ludvig Åberg and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark headline the first-time Masters participants at +2500. Not since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 has a Masters debutant won the title. Åberg is in the unique position of having won on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, plus being part of a winning Ryder Cup, before playing a major championship. Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this season before finishing runner-up to Scheffler at Bay Hill Club & Lodge and TPC Sawgrass.
Ludvig Åberg captures first PGA TOUR win at The RSM Classic
The Masters field currently stands at 86 anticipated players, with room for a few more invitees. The top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings after this week will qualify, as will the winner both in Houston and next week in San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.
Odds are always subject to change, but here is how things look via BetMGM ahead of the opening round in Houston – with Scheffler likely making his final pre-Masters start, while McIlroy and others are expected to tee it up next week in the Valero Texas Open:
- +450: Scottie Scheffler
- +1000: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
- +1800: Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth
- +2000: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka
- +2200: Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris
- +2500: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith
- +2800: Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann
- +3300: Cameron Young, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau
- +3500: Max Homa
- +4000: Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry
- +5000: Sam Burns, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton
- +5500: Sungjae Im
- +6600: Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed
- +8000: Adam Scott, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
- +10000: Tiger Woods, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, J. T. Poston, Eric Cole, Nick Taylor, Nicolai Højgaard, Phil Mickelson
- +12500: Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp
- +15000: Ryan Fox, Lee Hodges, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List, Lucas Glover, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Matthieu Pavon, Thørbjorn Olesen
- +20000: Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland, Taylor Moore, Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune
- +25000: Danny Willett, Charl Schwartzel, Emiliano Grillo
- +30000: Christo Lamprecht
- +40000: Camilo Villegas
- +50000: Zach Johnson, Jasper Stubbs, Grayson Murray
- +100000: Fred Couples, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Neal Shipley, Stewart Hagestad
- +500000: Jose Maria Olazabal, Santiago de la Fuente
