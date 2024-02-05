Odds Outlook: Betting favorite Scottie Scheffler has sights set on three straight at WM Phoenix Open

“The Greenest Show” is an homage to WM and their efforts to recycle, reuse and reduce. Producing the most “green” over the last three seasons, Scottie Scheffler (+550) opens as a clear betting favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook as he looks to become the first champion to win three straight events on TOUR since 2011. TPC Scottsdale will always be the track where the Texan won for the first time in 2022. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking entering this week defended his title in 2023, where he won by two shots. After cashing T7 in 2021, he will look to run his streak of top-10 paydays to four this week.