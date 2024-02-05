DFS preview: How to assess value at top of WM Phoenix Open board
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The "Greenest Show on Grass" returns to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona.
Unlike the past three weeks, the field of 132 will have just the one course to prep for this week. Hosting the event since 1987, the par-71 layout stretches to 7,261 yards for the sixth year in a row. The top 65 and ties will play the final 36 holes as the cut returns this week.
The Stadium Course provides the most unique atmosphere of the season on TOUR. The party atmosphere and constant hum of activity provided by over 700,000 spectators during the four tournament rounds is unlike any other event on the calendar.
The last man standing will take home $1.584 million of the $8.8 million prize pool plus 500 FedExCup Points.
Here’s a look at some of the players you should keep an eye on when setting DFS lineups this week – and those you may want to leave on the bench.
DraftKings: Top of the board
Justin Thomas ($10,000): The questions asked before the 2024 season have been answered with back-to-back top-10 performances to start the new season. The next step in the renaissance is grinding it through the finish line at a track where he’s hit the top 10 four times in his last five visits.
Justin Thomas chips-in for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach
Sam Burns ($9,600): Leading on the back nine Sunday at The Stadium Course at PGA West, the five-time winner couldn’t close the door from the final threesome. After cashing 10th last week after three rounds in the 60s, there does not appear to be any scar tissue. With greens averaging almost 7,100 square feet, I’ll trust one of the top putters on TOUR.
Over (or under) valued
Scottie Scheffler ($11,600): Looking to join Steve Stricker (2009-2011 John Deere Classic) as the most recent player to win an event in three consecutive seasons, investors will have to pay top dollar for the Texan. What else is new? If he’s in the field, he’s ranked this spot, or close to it, but this week is on a course he eats for lunch and not against a Signature Event field. Posting 51 under across the last three editions, with 10 of 12 rounds 68 or better, the weather might provide a tougher challenge than the course setup. Buying.
Wyndham Clark ($9,000): Since May of last year, he’s won three times on major championship golf courses. After posting 60 with a bogey to set the Pebble Beach scoring record last week, he returns to a course where he shares the post-2014 renovation scoring record of 61 set in 2020. Following a win with a big finish is tough enough, let alone following up a round of 60. Careful.
Byeong-Hun An ($8,800): On his first visit in 2017, he played beautifully for 54 holes. Leading by one and playing in the final group, he posted 73 to drift to T6. Running fourth at The Sentry followed by a playoff loss at The Sony Open in Hawaii, he’s flashed the ball-striking necessary to make a charge here again.
Rickie Fowler ($8,200): Gamers always look to previous champions as a guide, safe landing spot, or both. The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner hasn’t found a top-10 payday since leaving Detroit in July. Beginning 2024 with results of T47-MC-56th suggests the arrow is not pointing up yet.
The best of Rickie Fowler on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
Makers or breakers
Akshay Bhatia ($7,800): Finishing last season in the top 40 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach works this week. He’ll need a big week from the broomstick on the greens, but his ball-striking numbers suggest he is worth it, especially in the breeze.
Kevin Yu ($7,300): Making his tournament debut, the former Arizona State Sun Devil should be a crowd favorite this week. His season started with a quick exit at The Sony Open in Hawaii, but he lit up the California desert for T3 and followed with T6 at the tough Torrey Pines South Course. Featuring a ballpark for big hitters, I’ll move him up the list.
Luke List ($7,100): Cashing eight straight since his victory at the Sanderson Farms last fall, form is not the issue for the big hitter. Making his ninth consecutive start at TPC Scottsdale, he must be comfortable with the atmosphere. I’ll rely on his course knowledge to push him up the leaderboard.
Vincent Norrman ($6,800): The list of winners since 2015 has produced power players as winners except for Webb Simpson (not entered). Confidence and a big stick off the tee will shrink the 7,261 yards and provide chances to attack. Putters don’t have to be perfect this week. Already a winner on TOUR, the Swede has no problem sending it.
Martin Laird ($6,200): Balancing the new and the old isn’t required, but not many winners here have popped up without a few reps. Statistically, the veteran Scotsman (and local resident) doesn’t jump off the page, but he’s cashed three times in the top 10 over his last nine visits, never missing a start since the 2015 redesign.
The lineup
Here’s a look at which six-player combo I would look to build this week while staying under the $50,000 salary cap:
- Justin Thomas ($10,000)
- Sam Burns ($9,600)
- Byeong-Hun An ($8,800)
- Akshay Bhatia ($7,800)
- Kevin Yu ($7,300)
- Martin Laird ($6,200)
Good luck!
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.