DFS preview: How to assess value at top of WM Phoenix Open board

Scottie Scheffler ($11,600): Looking to join Steve Stricker (2009-2011 John Deere Classic) as the most recent player to win an event in three consecutive seasons, investors will have to pay top dollar for the Texan. What else is new? If he’s in the field, he’s ranked this spot, or close to it, but this week is on a course he eats for lunch and not against a Signature Event field. Posting 51 under across the last three editions, with 10 of 12 rounds 68 or better, the weather might provide a tougher challenge than the course setup. Buying.