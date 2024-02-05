Golfbet recap: Wyndham Clark takes top honors at weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
3 Min Read
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
Win, wind and Wyndham. With a storm that peppered all parts of California being much too brutal to hold Sunday's final round or even extend into a Monday finish, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory goes to Wyndham Clark, who finished at 17-under through 54 holes of action.
The 2023 U.S. Open champion got it done in come-from-behind fashion, as he shot a Pebble Beach Golf Links course record 60 in Round 3 on Saturday to move up 22 spots on the leaderboard. He began the day six shots behind the trio of leaders – Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg and Thomas Detry – before setting another record by shooting 28 on the outward nine.
Clark had an eagle and a birdie early in his round on Saturday and then played his final four holes on the front nine in 5-under par. It was then that he was put on "59 watch" – and he had a chance, missing an eagle putt on the 18th hole by just 7 inches.
At pre-tournament odds of +8000 at BetMGM to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Clark becomes the first winner on TOUR in the 2024 season to go off at less than a triple-digit price. A tough trend to buck, it seems, as it took Mother Nature coming in and putting her foot down to ensure this magical Saturday round and victory would stand.
Even at +8000 pre-tournament, Clark was able to cash some sky-high outright tickets given his third-round surge. He drifted all the way out to +40000 after an opening-round 72 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course that left him nine off the lead, and he was still trading at +20000 entering the third round.
Wyndham Clark odds to win The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via BetMGM Sportsbook):
- Monday: +6600
- Wednesday: +8000
- After Round 1 (Trailed by 9): +40000
- After Round 2 (Trailed by 6): +20000
- After Round 3 (Led by 1, before final round cancellation): +190
Åberg finished runner-up, one shot back, and Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon continued his excellent play, taking third at 15-under. Thomas Detry, who led in San Diego after 53 holes last week, continued his hot play as well, finishing tied for fourth at 14-under.
Pretty impressive for the 30-year-old, Clark, who not only is the defending U.S. Open champ, but also nabbed his second win at a Signature Event after he got his first career TOUR victory last season at the Wells Fargo Championship. Can we now officially tab him a "big game hunter”? He did it this week with a red-hot putter and a great iron game, adhering to what has been a fool-proof recipe for success at Pebble Beach in the last five editions. Clark ranked third in this field for Strokes Gained: Approach, third for Greens in Regulation, and was No. 1 in SG: Putting.
Pre-tournament outright picks from Golfbet experts:
- Ben Everill: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) T11
- Will Gray: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) T11
- Chris Breece: Collin Morikawa (+2000) T14
- Matt DelVecchio: Patrick Cantlay (+2000) T11
- Rob Bolton: Rory McIlroy (+850) T58
- Mike Glasscott: Jordan Spieth (+1000) T39
Clark now returns to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will make the short trip to the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale for this week's WM Phoenix Open – the "Greenest Show on Grass." This will be the first event in four weeks that won't use multiple courses for the tournament. Scottie Scheffler is your two-time defending champion.
After all of the moisture these players experienced along the Monterey Peninsula, the desert seems like a nice place to go to warm up and dry off. However, save for the wind, conditions actually look very similar according to the Scottsdale forecast with temperatures in the high 50s and rain expected Tuesday through Saturday. That ought to suit Wyndham Clark just fine.
The first handicapping tips that come to mind when trying to crack the code of TPC Scottsdale are course form and Par-4 Scoring. Players that play well here, typically do so year after year. Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger and Scheffler are good examples of that. As for the par 4s, the par-71 track features 11 of them, so a player that makes his hay on these holes ought to find themselves in contention come Sunday.
Rob Bolton Sleeper Picks and Golfbet Insider results:
- Andrew Putnam to win (+10000) T39
- Denny McCarthy, Top 5 (+900) T26
- Kevin Yu, Top 10 (+500) T58
- Matt Kuchar, Top 20 (+400) T39
- Seamus Power, Top Irishman (+550) T31
- Collin Morikawa, Top 10 (+175) T14
- Sam Burns, Top 20 (+115) 10th
- Patrick Cantlay/Jordan Spieth, Both Top 10 (+650) T11/T39
- Tommy Fleetwood/Justin Thomas, Both Top 20 (+300) T31/T6
- Beau Hossler/J.T. Poston, Both Top 20 (+550) T14/T20
- Ludvig Åberg, Top 10 (+220) 2nd
- Adam Hadwin, Top 20 (+200) T39
- Kurt Kitayama, Top 20 (+320) T39
- Adam Scott, Top 20 (+175) T20
- Brendon Todd, Top 20 (+250) T58
