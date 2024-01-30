Sleeper Picks: Experience, patience drive success at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Seamus Power (+550) … The only other golfer applied to this prop is Rory McIlroy at (-1000), he the No. 1 in my Power Rankings and BetMGM’s favorite to win at +850. So, why the endorsement for Power, you ask? Why not, I say. If this was a coin flip, it’d be pointless for you to read about it on this page, but the odds alone are enough reason to devote a fraction of a unit to the possibility. All of the “not McIlroy” angles tilt toward your favor, anyway. First of all, it’s golf. It happens. It’s why it can be so rewarding to invest in the alternative. Contributing to that this week is the weather. McIlroy once was almost purely a fair-weather performer, which was somewhat surprising given his roots. Those days are long gone but Mother Nature still is undefeated. It wouldn’t take much to knock McIlroy off balance. Of course, the same could be said of Power, but he’s the plus value in this head-to-head, and when par is of value, overall scoring relative to others can flatten. He also rose for top 15s in the last two editions of this tournament where he’s been a regular, as opposed to McIlroy’s lone appearance in 2018. Power also is healthy and busy once again. This tournament presents his best opportunity to feel the thrill of contention.