Max Greyserman earns long-awaited homecoming at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Greyserman was a natural. He first broke par at PGA National’s Fazio course (then known as the Haig) at age 9, shooting a 71. He has played that course an estimated 100 times through the years, in addition to some 50 rounds at The Champion, this week’s tournament venue. He considers New Jersey home, but Palm Beach Gardens is very much a second home, with PGA National sparking a love for golf that resonates through the family. Greyserman’s younger brother Dean plays college golf for Stanford; Reed is ranked top-100 on the AJGA and plans to play for Princeton.