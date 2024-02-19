DFS Preview: Thorbjørn Olesen one to watch in PGA TOUR return in Mexico

Finau ($12,000) stands head and shoulders above the group this week. Last year’s winner finished T2 on debut in 2022 and has put together eight rounds at 40-under par. Collecting T6 at Torrey Pines, another track where he found annually in the top 10, is the highlight of his four-event season to this point. Looking for his seventh win on TOUR, it's either hook up the wagon or use anybody else. In a field that contains just four players in the Official World Golf Ranking top 50, I’m on board.