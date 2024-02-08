Birdies or receptions? Guide to WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl cross-sport props
(PGA TOUR/Getty Images)
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It’s officially Super Bowl week, which means that bettors of every shape and size have dozens of prop bets to pore over as the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Among them, are a few that touch upon the performances of some of golf’s biggest names at the WM Phoenix Open.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have created several “cross-sport” props that tie the results this week at TPC Scottsdale to the results Sunday evening in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Some of these specialty markets focus on outcomes from Thursday’s opening round on the Stadium Course, while other markets won’t be decided until Sunday’s final round.
For example, which will be higher on Sunday: the number of birdies made by the eventual WM Phoenix Open tournament winner, or receptions by San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel? What about Max Homa’s opening-round score against Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce receiving yards?
Here's a look at some of the notable cross-sport markets in play this week that offer a unique approach to the action, with some of the matchups not decided until both trophies get lifted on Sunday:
- Either Scottie Scheffler to be the First Round Leader OR George Kittle (49ers) to score the first touchdown: Yes +600
- Repeat Winners? Either Scottie Scheffler to win WM Phoenix Open OR Chiefs to win Super Bowl: Yes -140
- Jordan Spieth Round 4 total birdies (-105) vs. total made field goals (+155) (Tie +500)
- Justin Thomas Round 1 score (-130) vs. Rashee Rice receiving yards (+105) (Tie +3000)
- Justin Thomas Round 4 total birdies (-200) vs. total San Francisco 49ers touchdowns (+275) (Tie +600)
- Max Homa Round 1 score (+105) vs. Travis Kelce receiving yards (-130) (Tie +3000)
- Scottie Scheffler Round 1 score (-110) vs. Isiah Pacheco rushing yards (-110) (Tie +3000)
- Scottie Scheffler Round 4 total birdies (+190) vs. total touchdowns scored (-145) (Tie +650)
- Total Round 4 birdies made by the winner of the WM Phoenix Open (+110) vs. Deebo Samuel receptions (+120) (Tie +600)
Note: Should a golfer in a matchup tied to final-round performance miss the cut, the wager in question would be refunded.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.