Points and Payouts: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup Points at AT&T Pebble Beach
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
A little after 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, it was determined that the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was canceled. The tournament has concluded. Wyndham Clark is the champion.
The finale of the scheduled 72-hole competition already was washed out earlier in the day due to severe weather that promised to linger. It had been rescheduled for Monday. Instead, it’s the latest tournament to be reduced to 54 holes since the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans when the annual stop in the bayou was an individual competition.
Having been declared final and official after being shortened to 54 holes, Wyndham Clark earns 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. His three-round aggregate of 17-under 199 included only 60 strokes for a course record in the third and what was ultimately the final round on Saturday.
Although Clark wasn’t as long of a shot to prevail at Pebble Beach as the first four winners of 2024, he still was available pre-tournament at +8000 at BetMGM.
The 30-year-old now has three PGA TOUR victories in the last nine months. He was +6600 to win when he broke through at the Wells Fargo Championship last May and +8000 when he answered with his title at the U.S. Open a little over a month later.
Ludvig Åberg goes into the annals as the runner-up on the Monterey Peninsula. The Swede finished one back. After sitting at or near the top of the betting board just about every time he pegs it, he was stretched to +2800 for the second Signature Event of the season. And the week after Matthieu Pavon was a first-time TOUR winner at the Farmers Insurance Open, the Frenchman checked up in third at Pebble Beach. He was +9000 to go back-to-back.
Elsewhere, defending champion Justin Rose (+6600) finished in a three-way share of 11th place. Tournament co-favorites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy (both at +850) placed T6 and T66, respectively.
Newly minted professional Nick Dunlap (+9000), who qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach when he won The American Express and, as an amateur, finished alone in last in the 80-man field.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark (+8000)
|199/ -17
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Ludvig Åberg (+2800)
|200/ -16
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Matthieu Pavon (+9000)
|201/ -15
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Thomas Detry (+10000)
|202/ -14
|312.500
|$877,500.00
|T4
|Mark Hubbard (+17500)
|202/ -14
|312.500
|$877,500.00
|T6
|Jason Day (+4000)
|203/ -13
|237.500
|$642,500.00
|T6
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|203/ -13
|237.500
|$642,500.00
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler (+850)
|203/ -13
|237.500
|$642,500.00
|T6
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|203/ -13
|237.500
|$642,500.00
|10
|Sam Burns (+3300)
|204/ -12
|175.000
|$535,000.00
|T11
|Keegan Bradley (+6600)
|205/ -11
|155.000
|$455,000.00
|T11
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|205/ -11
|155.000
|$455,000.00
|T11
|Justin Rose (+6600)
|205/ -11
|155.000
|$455,000.00
|T14
|Eric Cole (+6600)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T14
|Emiliano Grillo (+10000)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T14
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T14
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T14
|Peter Malnati (+40000)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T14
|Collin Morikawa (+2000)
|206/ -10
|118.333
|$322,500.00
|T20
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.34
|T20
|Adam Scott (+5500)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.34
|T20
|Cam Davis (+10000)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.33
|T20
|J.T. Poston (+5000)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.33
|T20
|Sahith Theegala (+6600)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.33
|T20
|Erik van Rooyen (+15000)
|207/ -9
|87.500
|$210,333.33
|T26
|Chris Kirk (+8000)
|208/ -8
|60.000
|$143,800.00
|T26
|Luke List (+12500)
|208/ -8
|60.000
|$143,800.00
|T26
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|208/ -8
|60.000
|$143,800.00
|T26
|Alex Noren (+9000)
|208/ -8
|60.000
|$143,800.00
|T26
|Sepp Straka (+9000)
|208/ -8
|60.000
|$143,800.00
|T31
|Byeong Hun An (+4000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Corey Conners (+8000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Nicolai Højgaard (+4000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|S.H. Kim (+25000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Tom Kim (+4000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Seamus Power (+30000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T31
|Sam Ryder (+20000)
|209/ -7
|30.500
|$106,625.00
|T39
|Adam Hadwin (+8000)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Kurt Kitayama (+12500)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Matt Kuchar (+17500)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Maverick McNealy (+15000)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Taylor Montgomery (+9000)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Andrew Putnam (+10000)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Webb Simpson (+30000)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T39
|Jordan Spieth (+1800)
|210/ -6
|18.375
|$70,125.00
|T47
|Taylor Moore (+15000)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.15
|T47
|Adam Svensson (+12500)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.15
|T47
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.14
|T47
|Rickie Fowler (+9000)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.14
|T47
|Nick Hardy (+22500)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.14
|T47
|Adam Schenk (+12500)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.14
|T47
|Brandon Wu (+15000)
|211/ -5
|13.107
|$48,857.14
|T54
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|212/ -4
|10.250
|$42,500.00
|T54
|Keith Mitchell (+9000)
|212/ -4
|10.250
|$42,500.00
|T54
|Xander Schauffele (+1200)
|212/ -4
|10.250
|$42,500.00
|T54
|J.J. Spaun (+20000)
|212/ -4
|10.250
|$42,500.00
|T58
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Lucas Glover (+15000)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Ben Griffin (+15000)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Russell Henley (+4500)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Viktor Hovland (+1200)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Brendon Todd (+9000)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T58
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|213/ -3
|7.906
|$38,250.00
|T66
|Max Homa (+1800)
|214/ -2
|6.375
|$35,312.50
|T66
|Sungjae Im (+3300)
|214/ -2
|6.375
|$35,312.50
|T66
|Rory McIlroy (+850)
|214/ -2
|6.375
|$35,312.50
|T66
|Grayson Murray (+25000)
|214/ -2
|6.375
|$35,312.50
|70
|Cameron Young (+3300)
|215/ -1
|5.850
|$34,500.00
|T71
|Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)
|216/ E
|5.475
|$33,875.00
|T71
|Stephan Jaeger (+6600)
|216/ E
|5.475
|$33,875.00
|T71
|Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)
|216/ E
|5.475
|$33,875.00
|T71
|Nick Taylor (+9000)
|216/ E
|5.475
|$33,875.00
|75
|Alex Smalley (+20000)
|217/ 1
|5.100
|$33,250.00
|76
|Harris English (+10000)
|218/ 2
|4.950
|$33,000.00
|77
|Hayden Buckley (+50000)
|219/ 3
|4.800
|$32,750.00
|78
|Davis Riley (+40000)
|220/ 4
|4.650
|$32,500.00
|79
|Patrick Rodgers (+8000)
|221/ 5
|4.500
|$32,250.00
|80
|Nick Dunlap (+9000)
|223/ 7
|4.350
|$32,000.00
