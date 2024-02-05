Points and Payouts: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup Points at AT&T Pebble Beach

Ludvig Åberg goes into the annals as the runner-up on the Monterey Peninsula. The Swede finished one back. After sitting at or near the top of the betting board just about every time he pegs it, he was stretched to +2800 for the second Signature Event of the season. And the week after Matthieu Pavon was a first-time TOUR winner at the Farmers Insurance Open, the Frenchman checked up in third at Pebble Beach. He was +9000 to go back-to-back.