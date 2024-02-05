PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and Payouts: Wyndham Clark earns $3.6M, 700 FedExCup Points at AT&T Pebble Beach

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    A little after 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, it was determined that the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was canceled. The tournament has concluded. Wyndham Clark is the champion.


    The finale of the scheduled 72-hole competition already was washed out earlier in the day due to severe weather that promised to linger. It had been rescheduled for Monday. Instead, it’s the latest tournament to be reduced to 54 holes since the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans when the annual stop in the bayou was an individual competition.

    Having been declared final and official after being shortened to 54 holes, Wyndham Clark earns 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. His three-round aggregate of 17-under 199 included only 60 strokes for a course record in the third and what was ultimately the final round on Saturday.

    Although Clark wasn’t as long of a shot to prevail at Pebble Beach as the first four winners of 2024, he still was available pre-tournament at +8000 at BetMGM.

    The 30-year-old now has three PGA TOUR victories in the last nine months. He was +6600 to win when he broke through at the Wells Fargo Championship last May and +8000 when he answered with his title at the U.S. Open a little over a month later.

    Ludvig Åberg goes into the annals as the runner-up on the Monterey Peninsula. The Swede finished one back. After sitting at or near the top of the betting board just about every time he pegs it, he was stretched to +2800 for the second Signature Event of the season. And the week after Matthieu Pavon was a first-time TOUR winner at the Farmers Insurance Open, the Frenchman checked up in third at Pebble Beach. He was +9000 to go back-to-back.

    Elsewhere, defending champion Justin Rose (+6600) finished in a three-way share of 11th place. Tournament co-favorites Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy (both at +850) placed T6 and T66, respectively.

    Newly minted professional Nick Dunlap (+9000), who qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach when he won The American Express and, as an amateur, finished alone in last in the 80-man field.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Wyndham Clark (+8000)199/ -17700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Ludvig Åberg (+2800)200/ -16400.000$2,160,000.00
    3Matthieu Pavon (+9000)201/ -15350.000$1,360,000.00
    T4Thomas Detry (+10000)202/ -14312.500$877,500.00
    T4Mark Hubbard (+17500)202/ -14312.500$877,500.00
    T6Jason Day (+4000)203/ -13237.500$642,500.00
    T6Tom Hoge (+10000)203/ -13237.500$642,500.00
    T6Scottie Scheffler (+850)203/ -13237.500$642,500.00
    T6Justin Thomas (+2500)203/ -13237.500$642,500.00
    10Sam Burns (+3300)204/ -12175.000$535,000.00
    T11Keegan Bradley (+6600)205/ -11155.000$455,000.00
    T11Patrick Cantlay (+2000)205/ -11155.000$455,000.00
    T11Justin Rose (+6600)205/ -11155.000$455,000.00
    T14Eric Cole (+6600)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T14Emiliano Grillo (+10000)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T14Beau Hossler (+5000)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T14Si Woo Kim (+8000)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T14Peter Malnati (+40000)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T14Collin Morikawa (+2000)206/ -10118.333$322,500.00
    T20Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)207/ -987.500$210,333.34
    T20Adam Scott (+5500)207/ -987.500$210,333.34
    T20Cam Davis (+10000)207/ -987.500$210,333.33
    T20J.T. Poston (+5000)207/ -987.500$210,333.33
    T20Sahith Theegala (+6600)207/ -987.500$210,333.33
    T20Erik van Rooyen (+15000)207/ -987.500$210,333.33
    T26Chris Kirk (+8000)208/ -860.000$143,800.00
    T26Luke List (+12500)208/ -860.000$143,800.00
    T26Denny McCarthy (+6600)208/ -860.000$143,800.00
    T26Alex Noren (+9000)208/ -860.000$143,800.00
    T26Sepp Straka (+9000)208/ -860.000$143,800.00
    T31Byeong Hun An (+4000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Corey Conners (+8000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Nicolai Højgaard (+4000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31S.H. Kim (+25000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Tom Kim (+4000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Seamus Power (+30000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T31Sam Ryder (+20000)209/ -730.500$106,625.00
    T39Adam Hadwin (+8000)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Kurt Kitayama (+12500)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Matt Kuchar (+17500)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Maverick McNealy (+15000)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Taylor Montgomery (+9000)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Andrew Putnam (+10000)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Webb Simpson (+30000)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T39Jordan Spieth (+1800)210/ -618.375$70,125.00
    T47Taylor Moore (+15000)211/ -513.107$48,857.15
    T47Adam Svensson (+12500)211/ -513.107$48,857.15
    T47Tony Finau (+2800)211/ -513.107$48,857.14
    T47Rickie Fowler (+9000)211/ -513.107$48,857.14
    T47Nick Hardy (+22500)211/ -513.107$48,857.14
    T47Adam Schenk (+12500)211/ -513.107$48,857.14
    T47Brandon Wu (+15000)211/ -513.107$48,857.14
    T54Brian Harman (+8000)212/ -410.250$42,500.00
    T54Keith Mitchell (+9000)212/ -410.250$42,500.00
    T54Xander Schauffele (+1200)212/ -410.250$42,500.00
    T54J.J. Spaun (+20000)212/ -410.250$42,500.00
    T58Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Lucas Glover (+15000)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Ben Griffin (+15000)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Russell Henley (+4500)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Lee Hodges (+30000)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Viktor Hovland (+1200)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Brendon Todd (+9000)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T58Kevin Yu (+8000)213/ -37.906$38,250.00
    T66Max Homa (+1800)214/ -26.375$35,312.50
    T66Sungjae Im (+3300)214/ -26.375$35,312.50
    T66Rory McIlroy (+850)214/ -26.375$35,312.50
    T66Grayson Murray (+25000)214/ -26.375$35,312.50
    70Cameron Young (+3300)215/ -15.850$34,500.00
    T71Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)216/ E5.475$33,875.00
    T71Stephan Jaeger (+6600)216/ E5.475$33,875.00
    T71Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)216/ E5.475$33,875.00
    T71Nick Taylor (+9000)216/ E5.475$33,875.00
    75Alex Smalley (+20000)217/ 15.100$33,250.00
    76Harris English (+10000)218/ 24.950$33,000.00
    77Hayden Buckley (+50000)219/ 34.800$32,750.00
    78Davis Riley (+40000)220/ 44.650$32,500.00
    79Patrick Rodgers (+8000)221/ 54.500$32,250.00
    80Nick Dunlap (+9000)223/ 74.350$32,000.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

