Golfbet recap: Frenchman Matthieu Pavon holds on for surprise win at Torrey Pines

We saw Thomas Detry double-bogey the final hole on Friday to lose the 54-hole lead, and it looked like we might see something similar out of Pavon down the stretch in the final round. His playing partner and 54-hole leader, Stephan Jaeger, made three bogeys in his final seven holes to fall out of contention. The third member of the threesome was Nicolai Højgaard, who continued to find the rough off the tee and was stuck at 11-under. Making seven straight pars to begin the inward nine, Pavon was cruising along with a two-shot cushion at 13-under.