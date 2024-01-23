Action Report: Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg very popular ahead of Farmers Insurance Open
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are moving away from the recent trend of experience counting at Torrey Pines Golf Course, with two of the most popular players having yet to play competitively at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Often in golf betting, a prevalent strategy is going with players who have a great history at a particular course or event, and given eight of the last nine champions at the Farmers Insurance Open had played at least six times prior to their win, this week sets up as one for that approach.
But it is not the case with the early bettors as Min Woo Lee and Ludvig Åberg have found their interest.
As of Tuesday, Lee is pulling in the most handle (18.87%) on the most tickets (10.05%). Meanwhile, Åberg is drawing the second-most handle (10.01%) on the second-most tickets (7.35%).
Players will play the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in the first two rounds and then the South Course after the 36-hole cut. Playing over 7,700 yards, the South Course, which hosted the 2021 and 2008 U.S. Opens, rewards players who have length and solid short games.
Ludvig Åberg's 222-yard near-albatross at Sony Open
The scores will also likely not be as low as the first three weeks of the PGA TOUR season. In fact, the winning score for the past four years has been between 13- and 15-under.
Lee, who is +2500 to win, is coming off a T21 at The American Express last week, which was his second-worst finish worldwide in the last six months.
Åberg (+2000) hasn’t gotten off to a hottest start to the year – T47 at The Sentry and T30 at the Sony Open of Hawaii – but Torrey Pines is a much better fit for his game than the two Hawaii courses.
Sahith Theegala (+3300), who is the third-most-popular player with 5.85% of the tickets on 7.88% of the handle, does have experience at Torrey Pines, including a T4 at the event a year ago.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Min Woo Lee – 18.87%
- Ludvig Åberg – 10.01%
- Max Homa – 8.4%
- Sahith Theegala – 7.88%
- Tony Finau – 6.12%
Tickets
- Min Woo Lee – 10.05%
- Ludvig Åberg – 7.35%
- Sahith Theegala – 5.85%
- Xander Schauffele – 5.22%
- Collin Morikawa – 5.22%
Max Homa (+1100) is the defending champion and has two top-20 finishes in addition to his win. He also loves playing in his home state of California.
While not in the top five for tickets/handle, Keegan Bradley is generating some action with 4.41% of tickets on 5.71% of the handle. He finished solo second last year, giving him three finishes in the top five for his career at the tournament.
