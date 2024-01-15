Golfbet recap: Wild finish leads to longshot win for Grayson Murray at Sony Open

Going into the final round tied for the lead, Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray were now in position to make their way back into the top spot on the leaderboard with Byeong-Hun An also lurking. Murray birdied the final hole in regulation to get to 17 under. Bradley made par to remain at 17 under and An also birdied the finishing hole to send all three players back to the 18th tee for the first playoff of the new year.