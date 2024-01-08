Odds Outlook: European Ryder Cup stars headline betting favorites at Sony Open in Hawaii

The English duo of Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1600) continue the European Ryder Cup theme at the top of the board. Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, flashed his acumen on coastal links courses last year, as he picked off the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town last spring and picked up the Alfred Dunhill Links title in early October. After cashing T4 at the Hero World Challenge, he began 2024 T14 last week in Maui. Hatton matched with T14 in Maui and will also debut at Waialae. Posting the lowest round of the week with 62 (-11) in the second round at Kapalua, he will be looking for his first worldwide victory since January 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Finishing outside the top 20 is the exception, not the rule. An annual stop on the PGA TOUR since 1965, no Englishman has ever won this event.