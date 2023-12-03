Hero World Challenge payouts and points: Scottie Scheffler earns $1M
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Altogether now … the third time’s the charm!
After consecutive runner-up finishes to open his career at the Hero World Challenge, Scottie Scheffler climbed to the top of the podium to record a three-stroke victory on Sunday. He led by three entering the finale among the 20 in the field and posted 20-under 268 for the $1 million payday.
It’s not a holiday classic but we’ve seen this show many times before.
In 2022 at the Masters and earlier this year at the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship, Scheffler staked respective leads of three, two and two strokes after his third round, and then went on to win by three, two and five shots.
Just like last year when Viktor Hovland successfully defended his title at Albany in The Bahamas, Scheffler was second-shortest at BetMGM to win this week. However, unlike his more generous odds of +750 in 2022, he was a mere +450 pre-tournament this year.
Rightfully so as the two-time defending champ and most recent winner of the FedExCup, Hovland was the favorite at +400. Alas, he finished 10th and 11 strokes back despite a field-low 63 in the final round.
Sepp Straka closed with a bogey-free 8-under 64 to snare runner-up honors. He was +3300 to win. Resurgent Justin Thomas (+1400) settled at third, another swing back.
After almost eight months off, tournament host Tiger Woods (+6600) scored even par over 72 holes to finish alone in 18th place. Will Zalatoris (+3300) also was returning from seven months away after having a microdiscectomy. He finished last and nine strokes higher than Wyndham Clark (+2000) in 19th. Scroll below for payouts from every player in the field.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+450)
|268/ -20
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|Sepp Straka (+3300)
|271/ -17
|$450,000.00
|3
|Justin Thomas (+1400)
|272/ -16
|$300,000.00
|T4
|Tony Finau (+2200)
|273/ -15
|$212,500.00
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600)
|273/ -15
|$212,500.00
|6
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|274/ -14
|$190,000.00
|7
|Collin Morikawa (+750)
|276/ -12
|$185,000.00
|T8
|Brian Harman (+3300)
|277/ -11
|$177,500.00
|T8
|Justin Rose (+2800)
|277/ -11
|$177,500.00
|10
|Viktor Hovland (+400)
|279/ -9
|$170,000.00
|11
|Jason Day (+3300)
|280/ -8
|$165,000.00
|12
|Lucas Glover (+5000)
|281/ -7
|$160,000.00
|T13
|Keegan Bradley (+2500)
|282/ -6
|$152,500.00
|T13
|Max Homa (+800)
|282/ -6
|$152,500.00
|15
|Cameron Young (+1800)
|283/ -5
|$145,000.00
|16
|Sam Burns (+2200)
|284/ -4
|$140,000.00
|17
|Rickie Fowler (+2000)
|286/ -2
|$135,000.00
|18
|Tiger Woods (+6600)
|288/ E
|$130,000.00
|19
|Wyndham Clark (+2000)
|290/ 2
|$125,000.00
|20
|Will Zalatoris (+3300)
|299/ 11
|$120,000.00
