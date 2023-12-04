Analyzing key betting lessons from Tiger's return

“I don't have the bone pain that I did. But I still have to go through the same protocols. It takes a long time. That's the unfortunate thing about aging and trying to do something that either I've worn out my body or trying to keep up with the younger people, it takes a long time pre- and post. You spend more time in the treatment room and weight room than you do on a golf course. That's just part of wanting to hang around as an athlete.”