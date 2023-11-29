Top of board looms large for First Round Leader at Hero

OK, so I took the second shortest shot -- and second to Hovland is exactly what Scheffler has been in the last two editions of the Hero World Challenge. There really isn't any current form except for what we saw out of Scheffler at the Ryder Cup, which was his last competitive event. He has fared well on links courses though, finishing T8-T21-T23 in three tries at The Open Championship and T3 last year at the Genesis Scottish Open. We know about his stellar approach play -- and unfortunately, we also know about his struggles with the putter. But he is No. 1 in this field over the last 24 rounds for Birdies or Better Gained, Greens in Regulation Gained, Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Strokes Gained: Par 5s. Scheffler also finished the 2023 season on TOUR ranked No. 1 in First Round Scoring and in Bogey Avoidance.