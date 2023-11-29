Action Report: Tiger Woods tickets flood in for Hero World Challenge
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Tiger Woods hasn’t played in a tournament since withdrawing from the Masters in April, but bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook have still flocked to back him against a loaded 20-player field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Woods, the tournament host, has the lowest odds at +6600. But, as of Wednesday, he is pulling in the most tickets (16.2%) and the third-highest handle (8.1%). He’s BetMGM’s biggest liability, as whenever he tees it up, he’s the most popular player when it comes to golf betting.
The 47-year-old Woods is a five-time winner of the event but hasn’t won since 2011. It’s the first time he’s played in the event since finishing fourth in late 2019.
Another popular player is Cameron Young, who has seen his odds drop from +2500 to +1800. He is drawing the highest handle at 24.2%. The 26-year-old had a bit of a down year after a spectacular rookie season but has three top-15 finishes in his last seven starts. He also finished third at this event last year in his tournament debut.
Viktor Hovland, the two-time defending champion, is also a favorite among bettors. The Norwegian has the best odds at +400 and is pulling in the second-highest handle (22.4%) on the second-most tickets (8.8%). It is his first PGA TOUR event since winning the TOUR Championship and the FedExCup late in the summer.
Young and Hovland join Woods as the three biggest liabilities.
Viktor Hovland's winning highlights from Hero World Challenge
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Cameron Young – 24.2%
2. Viktor Hovland – 22.4%
3. Tiger Woods – 8.1%
4. Justin Thomas – 6%
5. Tony Finau – 5.8%
Tickets
1. Tiger Woods – 16.2%
2. Viktor Hovland – 8.8%
3. Justin Thomas – 8.5%
4. Cameron Young – 7.7%
5. Max Homa – 6.9%
Like Young, Justin Thomas (+1400) had a down year by his standards, but he’s had some solid performances worldwide this fall. He has also performed well at this event in the past, finishing fifth each of the last three years.
Will Zalatoris (+3300), who is making his first start since March following back surgery, is drawing 3.8% of the tickets and 2.2% of the handle.
