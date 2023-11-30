Draws and Fades: Avoid tempting roller coasters at Albany

While I was tempted to throw another chalk play with Morikawa in the mix here, the unknown scenario with his back complaints has me holding one more round on the Californian and instead looking to the man from Utah. Finau had just one bogey on Thursday and ranked 26th on the season on TOUR for Par Breakers so he knows how to rack up the birdies. Interestingly, his prior appearances at Albany were all thwarted by a slow start before a strong finish saw him inside the top 10 each time, including runner up in late 2018. This time he has started hot. Don’t be scared off fellow leader Harman if you have an inkling there. He wasn’t on my pre-tournament radar but he was second on TOUR last season in Bogey Avoidance.