Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Hero World Challenge
3 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to the Bahamas this week for the Hero World Challenge. Albany Golf Course will host, with the par-72 track stretching to 7,449 yards and featuring Bermuda greens. Only 20 golfers -- including Tiger Woods -- are in the field for this no-cut event.
The field also features some pretty substantial firepower, such as two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent TOUR winner Collin Morikawa.
Below, I've outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here:PGA TOUR $200K Pitch + Putt [$50K to 1st]
Viktor Hovland ($10,800)
We will begin with who I believe is the best golfer in the world right now. He is also the two-time defending champion of this event, taking it down in 2021 and 2022 (his only two starts). The Norwegian is coming off a monster 2023 season, winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
Hovland has also kept his foot on the gas this fall, finishing fifth and T2 in two DP World Tour events. He ranked fifth on the PGA TOUR last season in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and is only continuing to ascend as he enters his prime at age 26. With there being only 20 golfers in the field this week, the top of the pricing structure is slightly cheaper than normal, so we can roster Hovland this week for just $10,800.
Justin Thomas ($8,400)
After a difficult season in 2023, Thomas has begun to show signs of his former elite self these past few weeks. The two-time major champion finished T12 at the Wyndham Championship, fifth at the Fortinet Championship and fourth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour over his past three starts.
Thomas has also loved playing this event in his career, finishing in fifth place in each of his past three starts at Albany. With no threat of him missing the cut this week, I will gladly roster him at $8,400 with the way he’s been playing of late.
Sepp Straka ($6,700)
I love rostering Straka at no-cut events. He is the 24th-ranked golfer in the world right now and is coming off a great 2023 season. The big Austrian won the John Deere Classic, finished runner-up at The Open Championship and closed out the year with a T6 at the TOUR Championship.
He’s also stayed active this fall, finishing T10 at the BMW PGA Championship and T22 at the DP World Tour Championship. In addition to his strong recent form, Straka also finished T10 at this event last year in his first trip to Albany. Everyone will need to roster $6K players this week to fit in the guys they want at the top, and Straka stands out the most at $6,700 in this spot.
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $200K Pitch + Putt [$50K to 1st]
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKingsand experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.